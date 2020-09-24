Finance firms must step up investment in tech, BoI's Muldoon says

The financial services sector has lagged other industries in investing in IT infrastructure and needs to catch up with consumers' online expectations, according to Fiona Muldoon, the former CEO of insurer FBD and a non-executive director at Bank of Ireland.

She said the continuing shift to an online operating environment will have "profound implications" for the cost base of financial services firms.

Speaking on a PwC webinar yesterday, Ms Muldoon said that digital platforms are the future for financial services institutions.

"Some of the systems and the IT issues have lagged what we've seen in other industries," she said. "I think financial services is going to have to work and invest hard to catch up in order to meet consumers' expectations online."

Earlier this month, thousands of Bank of Ireland customers were briefly hit by an IT issue that resulted in wages and social welfare payments not being paid into accounts. Last November, the bank had IT issues two days in a row that saw its ATMs, mobile banking app, and its 365 online banking system put out of action.

Ms Muldoon, who is on Bank of Ireland's risk and governance committees, said the acceleration to online interaction by consumers during the pandemic won't be reversed.

"The future for retail financial services is online," said Ms Muldoon. "I think there will be a need for relationships as well, but I think the vast majority of consumers would prefer to be able to transact much more of their business online, whether that's applying for a mortgage, renewing their insurance, opening a current account.

"That has profound implications for the cost base of the organisations and for the talents and skills that will be necessary," added Ms Muldoon, who worked at the Central Bank before joining FBD.

"I've been in financial services in Ireland in a number of very interesting years, including the crisis and the aftermath of the crisis, tracker mortgages, business interruption insurance and all the things that keep coming at the sector," she said.

Stock market-listed FBD is being sued by a number of pubs in the High Court after it refused to pay out Covid-19 business interruption claims. Ms Muldoon stepped down as CEO of FBD in April.

Frank Gleeson, the president for northern Europe at US catering giant Aramark, insisted on the PwC webinar that the death of the office won't happen despite so many people working from home.

"We'll have a more blended approach going forward, but the office is an integral part of the future," he said.

Irish Independent