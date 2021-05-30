Final chapter: Changes afoot will ease burden of nursing home fees but what about those who want to stay at home?

Many family businesses and farmers should find it easier to access, and pay for, nursing home care in the coming months when a long-awaited overhaul of Fair Deal, the State scheme set up to provide financial support to those in need of nursing home care, kicks in.

The overhaul, which is expected to be in place before the Dáil summer recess, should also make it easier for an individual who is in a nursing home – or their partner – to sell their family home should they wish to do so.

THE CHANGES COMING IN

One of the main changes coming in is the extension of the three-year cap – a rule which prevents more than 22.5pc (or 11.25pc if you are a couple and your partner remains at home) of the value of the family home from being used to pay for care if you spend more than three years in a nursing home – to all family farms and small family businesses. This cap currently only applies to family homes though in some cases it applies to family businesses or farms – but only where a farmer or business owner needs nursing home care after suddenly becoming ill or disabled. So under the current rules around the three-year cap, many farms and businesses could be put at risk if a farmer or business owner signs up to Fair Deal – because the uncapped liability could eat away at the value of the farm, and its assets, over time. This has put Fair Deal out of reach of a lot of farmers and business owners – as well as making it very difficult for them to plan for succession.

Once the overhaul goes through though, all family farms and small family businesses will be covered by the cap – as long as a number of conditions are met, including for a family successor to continue to operate the farm or business for six years. The successor must make this commitment within the first three years of the individual in need of care going into a nursing home.

Another change which is set to come in should make it easier for an individual in nursing home care – or the partner of that individual – to sell their family home after the individual has signed up to Fair Deal. Currently, the sale of a family home while an individual is still in a nursing home could see a big chunk of the sale proceeds being lost to Fair Deal – to fund the individual’s nursing home care bills. This is because under current rules, the three-year cap only applies to your family home while you own it – but not to the sale proceeds of that home should you sell it while you’re still in the nursing home.

So currently, you’ll lose 7.5pc of the sale proceeds of your home to Fair Deal each year (or 3.75pc a year if you are part of a couple) – until your nursing home care ends. This has acted as a huge financial disincentive to people who might otherwise consider selling the home.

Under the overhaul, the three-year cap is expected to be extended to the sale proceeds of the family home – so that no more than 22.5pc (or 11.25pc if you are a couple and your partner remains at home) of the sale proceeds of your home could be used to pay for nursing home care if you spend more than three years in a nursing home. The change “would be of greatest value to those residents who are in long-term care for many years and is therefore targeted at bringing houses that would be vacant for a significant period into use,” said a spokeswoman for the Department of Health.

The extension of the three-year cap to the sale proceeds of the family home would be generally beneficial, said Paul Kenny, course leader with the Retirement Planning Council (RPC) and former Pensions Ombudsman. “The change will enable people [in nursing home care] who are in their right mind and capable of selling their home to do so – or it will allow people who have given the enduring power of attorney the ability to sell their family home,” said Kenny. “There are huge implications to having an empty property – including the costs [to the owner] of insuring it and so on.

“Reservations have been expressed about the possibility of elder abuse if the three-year cap is extended to the sale proceeds of a family home. However, no-one without an enduring power of attorney (EPA) will be able to sell the home on behalf of person in a nursing home.” (With an EPA, you appoint someone to make personal care decisions on your behalf once you are no longer fully mentally capable of taking decisions yourself. There are legal safeguards in place with an EPA which should help to protect you from abuse.)

RENTAL INCOME AND FAIR DEAL

It often doesn’t make financial sense to rent out your home after you sign up to Fair Deal.

“There’s an enormous disincentive to rent because if you rent your house when you’re in a nursing home, almost half of the rental income earned will be lost to tax [if you’re a higher-rate taxpayer] – and of the rental income that you get after paying tax, 80pc is taken by Fair Deal [to cover your nursing home costs],” said Kenny. “If there’s a reluctance on people to sell their family home, some [tax] relief on the rental side [for those who rent out their homes after signing up to Fair Deal] would be important.”

It’s worth noting that rental income from the family home is exempt from contributions to the Fair Deal scheme where a partner (of the person in nursing home care) or a child of the couple (under 21-years-of-age ) continues to live in the rented property when the owner is in care.

Proposals to exempt rental income from family homes from contributions to Fair Deal – where there is no family member living in the property – have sparked disagreements between Government ministers recently. Although such a move could free up thousands of properties for the rental market, there are also concerns that the measure could be abused and lead to older people being prematurely pushed into nursing homes so other family members could earn rental income from the home.

BEYOND NURSING HOMES

Many people do not wish to see out their last days in a nursing home.

“Most people want to age in the community – whether that’s in their own home or through assisted living,” said Celine Clarke, head of advocacy with Age Action. “It doesn’t have to be nursing home care when you get to a certain point.”

There are plans for a statutory homecare scheme for elderly people who want to stay at home and need some assistance there – but who don’t need nursing home care. However, it is likely to be 2022, or later, before this scheme is delivered.

Clarke urged people to express their views around how they would like to be cared for in their old age to the Government and to their family.

“Right now, people have very little choice about their long-term care and this is very stressful [for them and their families],” she said.

“It’s very important that people make an informed choice about where their care will be. Sometimes people go into nursing homes thinking it will be only for a short stay and then they end up never coming out.”

How to get your ducks in a row with Fair Deal ahead of a move into a nursing home

How does the Fair Deal scheme work and should I let my family know that I’m thinking of using it?

Under Fair Deal, you pay a contribution towards the cost of your nursing home care – with the State picking up the rest of the tab. The amount you pay depends on your income – as well as any assets, (including savings) which you hold. You typically pay up to 80pc of your assessable income (or 40pc if part of a couple) towards the cost of your nursing home care. You also usually pay a percentage (typically up to 7.5pc a year if single or 3.75pc a year if part of a couple – up to specific limits in certain cases) of the value of any assets you have. Assets can include property, land, savings, stocks and shares. If your only assets are land and property, you can defer using these assets to pay for your care until you die.

As it can cost up to €100,000 or more a year for a bed in a nursing home, Fair Deal can be a lifeline for people in need of long-term nursing home care. Fair Deal can make a lot of sense for those whose only asset is the family home – and who have a low or moderate income. However, it’s very important that you and your family discuss any plans you have to use the Fair Deal scheme – and that you all understand the implications of signing up to it.

You may need to update your will if you sign up to Fair Deal. “A will made 20 years ago might not be very realistic if you are using Fair Deal – so a will made to take Fair Deal into account would be important,” said Paul Kenny, course leader with the Retirement Planning Council of Ireland and former Pensions Ombudsman.

Will Fair Deal suit me if I’m cash-poor but asset-rich and can I ring fence my assets from it?

Those who are asset-rich but cash poor could lose a good chunk of their assets to Fair Deal – and this in turn could eat into the inheritance pot earmarked for loved ones. So the cash-poor and asset-rich should plan their retirement at an early stage – and consider transferring assets to other family members early on. That way, if you find down the line that you need Fair Deal, you should be able to take advantage of the scheme’s five-year look-back rule – which allows you to avoid having assets used to help pay for your nursing home care – as long as those assets are transferred to others more than five years before applying for Fair Deal. Get tax and legal advice before transferring any assets.

How can I make sure I have Fair Deal sorted in time for my admission to a nursing home?

“Even if you think it will be a couple of years before you need it, if you are contemplating Fair Deal, look at the HSE guidelines and get your documentation in apple-pie order,” said Kenny. “A huge amount of documents are needed – such as tax records and bank statements – when applying for Fair Deal. It will take a long time to assemble all the documents so assemble them well in advance — otherwise your application will be delayed.”

Understand what nursing home charges are covered by Fair Deal. “There are additional fees [which are not covered],” said Celine Clarke, head of advocacy with Age Action. “Some people can find it very difficult to understand if hairdressing is covered, and so on.”

Make sure a Lifetime loan is the right option for you

TOP TIPS: EQUITY RELEASE SCHEMES

KNOW THE DRAWBACKS

An equity release scheme is where you raise money by releasing some of the value of your home. Equity release products can be suitable for some people, but they are not something which should be walked into lightly. Lifetime mortgages — often known as Lifetime loans — are a type of equity release scheme for older people where they borrow money against the value in their home and the loan is not repaid until they die or move out of the property.

Lifetime loans have proved very controversial and costly in the past — often the cost of a Lifetime loan has built up to such an extent that there was little left over from the sale proceeds of a home after the loan had been repaid. Surviving family members were often left with little or no inheritance as a result. Many of those who have taken out Lifetime loans in the past have found the loans to be a huge source of worry.

Lifetime loans have not been available in Ireland in recent years. However, last January, Spry Finance, the new retail division of Seniors Money Mortgages, reopened in the market and it is offering Lifetime loans to new clients aged 60 or older.

DON’T USE TO PAY NURSING HOME BILLS

You may be considering an equity release scheme to pay for nursing home care, home care or medical expenses in your old age — or for other reasons. Using equity release to pay for nursing home care is not recommended and is not always possible. “Lifetime loans are designed to enable clients to remain living in their own home — not to fund nursing home care,” said a spokesman for Spry Finance. “Where care is required, they are sometimes used by people in later life who specifically do not wish to enter a nursing home and who instead want to fund care in the home. All applicants are required to undergo a structured consultation process with Spry Finance to establish if a Lifetime loan is suitable for their particular needs or not. If the financial need is to fund nursing home care, Spry Finance would advise the customer that a Lifetime loan is not suitable.”

TALK TO YOUR FAMILY FIRST

Anyone considering Lifetime loans or other equity release products for any reason should discuss this in detail with their family and consider all alternatives first. Fully understand and know how much a Lifetime loan could eventually cost you. As repayments are not made off a Lifetime loan, interest is added to the loan balance — and so that balance grows over time.