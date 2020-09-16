Fight to control Aryzta goes to the wire as Schmid pulls out of race

Swiss-Irish food group Aryzta has been thrown into further chaos ahead of its extraordinary general meeting today after Andreas Schmid, the board's nominee for the role of chairman, withdrew his candidacy after proxy votes had been cast.

If sole remaining candidate Urs Jordi, nominated by dissident shareholders lead by Swiss investor Veraison, secures a majority of votes cast he'll take the job at today's EGM. Otherwise the board will name their own, fresh, candidate.

Aryzta's board had backed Mr Schmid to take on the role of chairperson, which is being vacated by boardroom veteran Gary McGann, but he pulled out of the race yesterday.

With the company in talks to sell itself to US investor Elliott, the chair is falling vacant at a vital time.

While Aryzta and its shareholders will not know the final outcome of votes until they are announced today, its understood the company has seen some indications as to how the proxy votes have been cast.

In a brief statement released through Aryzta yesterday, Mr Schmid said: "I had made myself available as a candidate for the chair of the board of directors of an independent company or a company with strong industrial interests."

He did not specify his reasons for quitting.

"It has become clear after recent developments that this solution is no longer an option, therefore, I have decided to withdraw my candidacy for the board of directors of Aryzta."

Following Mr Schmid's decision, German broker, Baader, said that two options now look feasible for the company: that there will either be a take-over of Aryzta by a third party, or a multi-year transformation lead by a team proposed by the activist shareholder will happen.

"An option three of a continuation of the transformation as previously outlined by the group around chairman Mr McGann seems no longer realistic," Baader added in a note.

Activist investors - Switzerland's Veraison and Spain's Cobas - that between them own more than 20pc of Aryzta have mounted a months-long campaign to revamp the Aryzta board.

The activists insist that the baked goods group, whose customers include McDonald's, Subway, Walmart and Lidl, must offload at least €600m worth of assets to cut debt. Its business has been hit hard by the Covid pandemic.

Aryzta confirmed last Thursday that the company is in advanced talks with US hedge fund Elliott about a potential public tender offer for the entire company.

Mr McGann said over the summer he would stand down if a deal had not been struck by the time of the EGM on September 16.

In a statement on Thursday the Veraison group said it took note of the talks with Elliott but said it expects the EGM to go ahead where it has nominated a number of new directors, including Mr Jordi.