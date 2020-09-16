| 14.7°C Dublin

Fight to control Aryzta goes to the wire as Schmid pulls out of race

 

Ellie Donnelly

Swiss-Irish food group Aryzta has been thrown into further chaos ahead of its extraordinary general meeting today after Andreas Schmid, the board's nominee for the role of chairman, withdrew his candidacy after proxy votes had been cast.

If sole remaining candidate Urs Jordi, nominated by dissident shareholders lead by Swiss investor Veraison, secures a majority of votes cast he'll take the job at today's EGM. Otherwise the board will name their own, fresh, candidate.

Aryzta's board had backed Mr Schmid to take on the role of chairperson, which is being vacated by boardroom veteran Gary McGann, but he pulled out of the race yesterday.