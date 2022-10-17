Fidelity Investments plans 300 new roles in Dublin and Galway

Fidelity Investments has unveiled plans to create 300 new jobs across Ireland as it expands its presence across the country.

The company, which is headquartered in Boston, is a financial services corporation.

Fidelity Investments’ Irish division, which was been active for over 25 years, provides technology solutions to the wider global firm serving 32 million customers.

The organisation now employs 1,500 people in Ireland, a rise from 400 employees in 2013.

Globally, the company employs more than 60,000 people.

Recruitment has commenced for the new positions which are primarily focused on the company’s technology team, including software engineering, cloud, application and data architecture and cyber security.

Fidelity reports that 200 of these positions are set to be located in Galway, with the remaining 100 Dublin-based It hopes to fill the positions in the next two years.

The firm reported that the growth follows increased demand in several business areas, such as enterprise technology, asset management and workplace investing.

“We have shown huge resilience over recent years and, as a company, we are firmly committed to supporting our customers,” said Lorna Martyn, regional chair of the Irish division and senior vice president of technology.

“These new highly skilled positions will enhance our ability to meet our customers’ changing needs into the future.”