| 2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Fexco restructures after first loss in 40 years

  • Well-known Kerry company to report €40m impairment charge after Covid hit
  • Family business brings in new board members including appointment of MD
Denis McCarthy, CEO Fexco Group (right), with Neil Hosty, newly-appointed managing director of Fexco Group Expand

Close

Denis McCarthy, CEO Fexco Group (right), with Neil Hosty, newly-appointed managing director of Fexco Group

Denis McCarthy, CEO Fexco Group (right), with Neil Hosty, newly-appointed managing director of Fexco Group

Denis McCarthy, CEO Fexco Group (right), with Neil Hosty, newly-appointed managing director of Fexco Group

Financial services company Fexco recorded operating losses of €6m for 2020 in a significant turnaround of its fortunes during the pandemic, the Sunday Independent can reveal

The company, which employs over 2,000 people, reported profits of close to €18m in 2018, the last period it publicly reported on, but Covid-19 has devastated its core foreign exchange revenues.

Most Watched

Privacy