Fexco restructures after first loss in 40 years

Financial services company Fexco recorded operating losses of €6m for 2020 in a significant turnaround of its fortunes during the pandemic, the Sunday Independent can reveal

The company, which employs over 2,000 people, reported profits of close to €18m in 2018, the last period it publicly reported on, but Covid-19 has devastated its core foreign exchange revenues.

The group’s 2020 accounts will show a 29pc decline in income to €173m as some parts of the foreign exchange (FX) business fell by as much as 75pc last year.

The company cut 150 roles in Ireland last year and 400 jobs in the UK after its FX business there went into administration. This was a significant contributor to a €40m write-down that will be reported by the company for 2020.

A number of new senior appointments have been made at the notoriously media-shy company, which was founded 40 years ago by Brian McCarthy.

Neil Hosty has been promoted to group managing director from his previous role as chief operating officer. He is working closely with Denis McCarthy, who is the group’s CEO and a son of the founder.

Anna Savage joins from AIB to take over as chief financial officer from Gerard O’Sullivan, who retires at the end of the year. Bertie Murphy has joined from PwC as chief strategy officer.

And Martin Ryan has been appointed managing director of Fexco Managed Business Solutions having previously worked for Capita and Accenture.

Hosty said the company had returned to a small operating profit on a month-to-month basis, with an expectation that the business will break even for the year. “Our outlook for 2022 is hopefully a little growth on that position. But notwithstanding that there are a lot of challenges out there that we may face in some of our businesses,” he said.

“We’ll continue to innovate and we’re trying to invest responsibly in our own future and at the same time we’ve been able to repair our own balance sheet over the period of time.”

The sale of stakes in Taxamo and Goodbody Stockbrokers this year have yielded proceeds of over €100m for Fexco.

Hosty said some of the one-time losses in 2020 would be followed by benefits from the disposals in 2021. “It’s a tale of two halves in some ways, but there is a long story to be written into the future.”

The company is beginning to hire again and plans to take on 150 people by the end of 2023.

Ownership of the company is largely in the hands of the McCarthy family, with a small number of other investors.

The company has recently re-registered as a limited company after going unlimited in 2010. Less information about unlimited companies is available to the public.

“We have made the shift as part of a broader approach to provide more public information, and to ensure all our stakeholders are able to see the business’s solid financial position,” said a spokesman. “It builds on our publication in 2017/2018 of abridged financial accounts to provide enhanced financial visibility.

“Fexco Holdings Unlimited was a legacy structure within the group that had no impact on performance and carried no tax advantages,” he added.

Fexco has also made internal changes to finance and technology functions.

The company is targeting opportunities in the area of sustainability. It has launched Pace, a platform for analysing and predicting CO2 emissions in the aviation sector.

Fexco is developing this technology and believes it can be applied to the marine, transport and logistics sectors.

In February 2020, Fexco opened its state-of-the-art research and development centre in Killorglin, Co Kerry. It includes The RDI Hub, a Public Private Partnership with Kerry County Council and IT Tralee.

“It’s a big long-term stake in the ground, for us and for the whole area,” said Hosty.