Fexco eyes foreign deals to diversify from UK market

It comes as the company announced a new partnership in the UK with Morrisons supermarket, which will see Fexco provide retail foreign exchange services in the group's stores.

Joe Redmond, managing director of the retail foreign exchange division at Fexco, said the company does not want to have too much reliance on the UK.

He said: "We don't want to be too overly exposed to the UK market so the mandate from the board to me now is, 'are there other markets where we can establish that are equally attractive to the UK for us to expand in, and potentially use the acquisition strategy as well?'"

The group, which is generating revenue in 29 countries, believes eastern Europe is "an attractive market right now", with very high levels of inbound and outbound tourism.

In addition, parts of eastern Europeare outside the single European currency, placing a greater need on foreign exchange services.

"In terms of eastern Europe, it will most likely be an acquisition strategy; we have identified a few that we have had initial engagements with," Mr Redmond said.

Expansion in Asia is also on the cards. "Although it is far from certain, we have had a couple of very interesting conversations with very large national networks in Asia as well," Mr Redmond said.

Elsewhere, the group is having "conversations" with the banking sector in Ireland and the UK around the provision of foreign exchange services. Mr Redmond said "both the Irish and UK banks recognise that this is a service they are not performing very well at the moment, and there is now a growing trend towards outsourcing other parts of the banks".

"We are seeing a trend and an appetite on behalf of the banks to say, 'can we partner with a specialist FX company like Fexco to enable us to continue to provide this service, even though we are not doing it fully ourselves?'," Mr Redmond said.

Meanwhile, under the terms of the deal with Morrisons, Fexco will provide retail foreign exchange services in 100 of the UK supermarket's stores.

Around 50 of its travel money branches were introduced into Morrisons stores this year, with a further 50 set to be rolled out next year.

The partnership strengthens Fexco's position as the largest independent foreign exchange operator in the UK, where it holds around 12pc of the market share that sees more than £12bn (€14bn) exchanged into foreign currency each year.

Mr Redmond said the deal would allow the company "to rapidly expand our retail footprint in the UK … and benefit from the high footfall which goes through Morrisons' busy supermarkets".

"Concerns about whether debit or credit cards will be accepted overseas, and the rise in fees being charged by banks when using cards abroad, mean our customers are increasingly seeing the reliability, security and value that foreign cash provides," he said.

Last year, Fexco reported operating profits of €17.5m. Income increased by 11pc to €236m.

More than 100 million transactions are processed on its systems each year.

