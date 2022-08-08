Fexco and TEKenable to create 75 new jobs as companies unveil new partnership

Kerry-based financial services group Fexco is set to partner with digital services company TEKenable in a move that will create 75 new jobs by 2025.

The partnership will see the Irish companies co-invest in Microsoft Dynamics 365 products, as well as Salesforce cloud solutions and services, in order to boost the experience of both their customers across the UK and Irish markets.

The newly created roles will include positions in digital customer experience, predictive customer behaviour analysis, as well as automation and operational efficiency services.

“This partnership will help us build on our collective strengths, and deliver the perfect blend of premium operational expertise, support, and resources to maximise the potential of Microsoft Dynamics 365 in improving our customers’ digital end to end experience,” said Fexco managed and advisory services managing director, Martin Ryan.

Fexco currently employs over 2,000 people and provides managed business services and advisory services to clients. TEKenable, which was founded in 2002, focuses on digital transformation of companies and currently has experience in providing consultancy in Microsoft Dynamics 365 products.

TEKenable managing director Nick Connors said that the partnership will “fundamentally change the end-to-end experience of both our customers and their customers.”

“We predict that we will see growth from a combination of existing and new clients over the coming three years,” he added.