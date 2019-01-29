Fergal Leamy is step down as Chief Executive and Director of Coillte, after more than four years in the role.

Fergal Leamy to step down as Coillte chief after more than four years

Mr Leamy, who will remain in Coillte until June 2019, will take on a new position in the private sector in June 2019.

Coillte said that it will commence a process to find a new Chief Executive in the coming weeks.

Chief Operations Officer and Chief Financial Officer Gerry Britchfield will assume the role of acting Chief Executive in April 2019.

Chairperson of Coillte, Roisin Brennan, said that Mr Leamy "has done an outstanding job over the past four years".

"The business is now generating significant and sustainable operating cash flows, is more customer focused and is increasing its return to the State as shareholder," she said.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine said that Mr Leamy's tenure "has been one of huge success for the company as reflected in the turnaround in its commercial performance since his arrival as CEO four years ago".

"He leaves a legacy behind which is reflected in the stability of Coillte on a sound commercial footing and I wish him every success for the future.

"The priority now will be to appoint a successor who can lead Coillte through its next phase of growth and arrangements for the process to select this person will be announced in due course."

Online Editors