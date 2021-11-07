| 5.9°C Dublin

Feeding the five million: Musgrave boss Keeley on his pandemic baptism of fire

The food wholesaler reported sales of €4.5bn during 2020 – truly ‘a year like no other’

Musgrave CEO Noel Keeley at Musgrave House, Ballycurreen, Cork. Picture by Daragh Mc Sweeney Expand
Rugby player Sean Cronin with Michael McCormack, MD, Musgrave MarketPlace, Paul O'Donnell, flow manager, Martin Slattery, head of operations and Jim Bourke, general manager, at the unveiling of Musgrave MarketPlace&rsquo;s upgraded Limerick branch Expand
Praise for the frontline workers: Carmel Kelly of the SuperValu in Gort, Co Galway, serving Mary Bracken from behind plexiglass during the lockdown. Picture by Andrew Downes Expand
The Centra outlet in Rochestown, Cork Expand
Musgrave chief executive Noel Keeley. Picture by Clare Keogh Expand

Rugby player Sean Cronin with Michael McCormack, MD, Musgrave MarketPlace, Paul O'Donnell, flow manager, Martin Slattery, head of operations and Jim Bourke, general manager, at the unveiling of Musgrave MarketPlace&rsquo;s upgraded Limerick branch

Praise for the frontline workers: Carmel Kelly of the SuperValu in Gort, Co Galway, serving Mary Bracken from behind plexiglass during the lockdown. Picture by Andrew Downes

The Centra outlet in Rochestown, Cork

Musgrave chief executive Noel Keeley. Picture by Clare Keogh

Sean Pollock Email

When Noel Keeley reflects on the plan he wrote in January 2020 for his first 100 days as new chief executive of Musgrave Group, he recalls two missing words which ended up dictating much of the past 18 months – global pandemic.

Keeley was just three months in-post as boss of Musgrave – one of Ireland’s leading family-owned food wholesalers and holder of the SuperValu, Centra and Daybreak brands – when Covid-19 arrived on these shores. It struck to the heart of his 100-day vision.

When that period of great uncertainty began to unfold, it cast much of the global economy into a state of frozen shock. But grocery retail and those who work in it – from till assistants to operations – were thrust centre-stage.

