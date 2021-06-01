| 10.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Feeding TDs a rare bright spot for catering firm

Fitzers Catering said Convention Centre contract ‘essentially helped keep a number of staff employed’ during pandemic

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand
Micheál Martin Expand
Mary Lou McDonald at Convention Centre Expand

Close

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Micheál Martin

Micheál Martin

Mary Lou McDonald at Convention Centre

Mary Lou McDonald at Convention Centre

/

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Gordon Deegan

Revenues at the firm that provides catering facilities to  ministers and TDs when the Dáil sits at the Convention Centre in Dublin last year plummeted by 78.37pc  to €3.79m due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The catering contract for the Convention Centre is one of a number that Fitzers Catering Ltd operates for large venues here.

However with the first Covid-19 lockdown, CEO of Fitzers Catering  Barry Storey stated that “all of Fitzers Catering’s venues and contracts closed in March of 2020, so entering April we had zero business coming in”.

Most Watched

Privacy