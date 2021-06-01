Feeding TDs a rare bright spot for catering firm

Revenues at the firm that provides catering facilities to ministers and TDs when the Dáil sits at the Convention Centre in Dublin last year plummeted by 78.37pc to €3.79m due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The catering contract for the Convention Centre is one of a number that Fitzers Catering Ltd operates for large venues here.

However with the first Covid-19 lockdown, CEO of Fitzers Catering Barry Storey stated that “all of Fitzers Catering’s venues and contracts closed in March of 2020, so entering April we had zero business coming in”.