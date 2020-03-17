Trading in New York had to be halted after falling so far and fast that automatic limits designed to prevent market meltdowns kicked in. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Irish and international shares suffered further brutal falls yesterday, despite the latest US central bank efforts to shore up markets.

In Dublin, double-digit declines, in percentage terms, were common.

Hostelworld, an Irish-listed travel platform, saw its shares collapse more than 50pc yesterday alone, but big declines were suffered across sectors.

AIB fell almost 12pc and Bank of Ireland almost 10pc in their latest lurch lower.

Insurer FBD (-15.82pc), baker Aryzta (-17.41pc) and housebuilder Cairn (-0.3pc) were among the diverse names hit.

Across Europe, shares plummeted to 2012 lows as the coronavirus pandemic slammed the brakes on an ever widening swathe of economic life - from travel and retail to manufacturing and traded services.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 8.7pc, Ireland's ISEQ all-share fell 7.93pc, and markets in France and Spain tumbled even further.

Airlines and holiday operators including TUI, Easyjet, British Airways owner IAG and Air France-KLM were among the biggest decliners on the Stoxx 600, as the pandemic brought global travel to a stand-still.

"Everyone's just looking at the measures taken in terms of limiting (social) activity, which is currently outweighing any stimulus," said Bas van Geffen, an ECB analyst at Rabobank.

Dramatic monetary easing measures by global central banks - including the latest rate cut by the US Fed on Sunday - are failing to reassure investors about the growing economic damage.

"Even though they are providing as much liquidity as they can, we are currently seeing a supply shock that is hindering production. And we're seeing consumers less willing to spend or even, with shops being closed, they can't spend," Mr Van Geffen added.

The US Federal Reserve slashed interest rates to near zero in its second emergency move in two weeks and pledged hundreds of billions of dollars in asset purchases, saying the epidemic was having a "profound" impact on the economy.

But yesterday, trading in New York had to be halted after falling so far and fast that automatic limits designed to prevent market meltdowns kicked in.

Trading on Wall Street's three main stock indices was halted for 15 minutes shortly after the open, the third such pause in six days, as the S&P 500 plunged 8pc.

In Europe, the benchmark Stoxx 600 index has now lost more than a third of its value since hitting a record high in mid-February. While the Covid-19 virus has rapidly upended economic norms, data on the real impact remains scarce because the situation has developed so rapidly.

The latest economic data from China showed factory production plunging at its fastest pace in 30 years. That reignited fears of a global recession as the pandemic paralyses supply chains and crushes business sentiment.

Additional reporting Reuters

