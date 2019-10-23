Fears mounting over job losses at high profile pharmaceutical company Novartis as staff called to morning meeting

Fears are mounting over job losses at one of Ireland's highest profile pharmaceutical companies after staff at Novartis in Cork were called to a special meeting at 8am today.

Novartis, which employs more than 1,600 people across Ireland, has called a meeting of workers at its main Ringaskiddy plant.

The meeting was called just hours after US electronics firm, Molex, confirmed the loss of almost 500 jobs in Clare with the closure of its Shannon plant next year.

A press statement is expected once that Novartis staff meeting concludes.

However, local Ringaskiddy sources said that major job cuts are now feared for at least one of the firm's three Cork operations.

The pharmaceutical giant operates three facilities in Cork - a manufacturing facility and a supply complex in Ringaskiddy and a separate facility on the Model Farm Road.

The company also has a shared services operation in Dublin.

It is estimated that Novartis economic activity in Ireland is worth more than €250 million to the domestic economy - with the firm also delivering around €230 million in direct spending on wages, research and development, service supports and purchasing.

Opened in the early 1990s in Ringaskiddy under the Sandoz brand, the facility now ranks as one of the major pharmaceutical-chemical operations in the Cork harbour area.

Ringaskiddy has established itself as one of the world's leading pharmaceutical hubs and ranks as one of the biggest employment centres not just in Cork, but in the south west.

The last major round of job cuts occurred in Ringaskiddy when US pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer, reduced its production capacity in Cork in 2012/2013 with the loss of more than 200 jobs.

The firm's highest profile product, Viagra, has its active ingredient, Sildenafil, manufactured in Ringaskiddy.

Pfizer also cut 150 jobs in Kildare in 2013.

Cork boasts manufacturing or research and development operations for some of the leading pharmaceutical firms in the world including Novartis, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lily and MSD.

