FD Technologies revenues up 11pc in the year to February

Newry-based FD Technologies – formerly First Derivatives – has reported higher than expected revenues of £263.5m (€308.3) for the year ended February 2022, up 11pc on the previous year.

Revenues were up 14pc on a constant currency basis, ahead of guidance.

The results come on the back of strong growth in FD’s financial sector consulting and predictive analytics divisions, and despite a reduction in license revenue from its real-time intelligence business, KX exit.

KX exit’s annual recurring revenue was up 25pc to £47m, representing 61pc of revenues, up from 51pc in 2021, with the launch of its new KX Insights platform and partnership with Microsoft.

Revenues at its tech-led financial services consulting arm, First Derivative, were up 24pc to £148m, more than double the group’s target.

Revenue at its predictive analytics marketing division MRP was up 16pc to £51.1m, with platform revenue growth of 18pc on a constant currency basis.

However, profits before tax were down 19pc to £9m, while reported diluted earnings per share were down 28pc to 22.9 pence.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation came in at £31m, down 23pc on 2021, but within the group’s guidance range.

Net cash was £0.3m, an improvement on net debt of £9.9m recorded in 2021, excluding lease liabilities.

The group expects KX annual recurring revenues to grow by 35-40pc, with double-digit revenue growth also expected in First Derivative and MRP.

Full-year 2023 revenue is expected to be between £290m and £300m, with adjusted EBITDA in the range £36.5m to £38.5m.

CEO Seamus Keating said the group had seen “a year of transformation”.

“Across the Group, our investment in systems and people positions us to scale our operations to meet our growth ambitions.

"The opportunities across the markets in which we operate are significant and through continued execution of our strategy I am confident we can unlock value for our customers and accelerate our growth in the years ahead.”

FD Technologies offers data and tech-driven consulting services, particularly to the financial sector, comprising real-time intelligence arm KX, First Derivative, which provides technology-led services in capital markets and MRP, its predictive marketing division.

It operates from 12 offices across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, and employs more than 3,000 people worldwide.

The firm said last year it was to hire up to 500 new people and set up a technology hub in Ireland.