FBD Insurance has agreed to purchase and cancel the €70m in convertible notes held by Fairfax Financial Holdings for approximately €86m in cash.

FBD Insurance has agreed to purchase and cancel the €70m in convertible notes held by Fairfax Financial Holdings for approximately €86m in cash.

FBD to purchase and cancel €70m of notes held by Fairfax

The transaction will be funded through a combination of existing cash resources and a new issue of subordinated notes to the value of €50m, the company said.

In 2015 Fairfax - the Canadian financial giant founded by billionaire Prem Watsa – was tapped by FBD for a €70m, 10-year convertible bond to shore up its capital solvency.

Had the notes been exercised, it would have allowed Fairfax the option to convert a bond into a 19.1pc equity stake in FBD from September 23 under the terms of a 2015 rescue deal.

Fairfax had been receiving 7pc interest a year on the bond and had a right to convert the debt into shares as long as FBD's share price is above €8.50 a share.

The group’s share price is currently hovering around the €10.15 mark.

Fiona Muldoon, CEO of FBD, described the transaction as a "great result" for shareholders.

"It avoids any dilution of their existing shareholdings and ensures that FBD continues to maintain a very strong capital position," Ms Muldoon said.

"Fairfax’s investment in 2015 was a meaningful endorsement of our business when we needed it and they have been a fantastic partner."

Online Editors