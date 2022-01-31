FBD shares soar 22pc as legal uncertainties are left behind

FBD shares soared by more than 22pc as investors piled into the stock after the insurer said late last Friday that pre-tax profits for 2021 would unexpectedly top €100m.

The stock hit €10.30, its highest level since 2018, as the market responded enthusiastically to the updated guidance.

The company was the outstanding performer on an otherwise unremarkable day for the Euronext Dublin, comfortably beating other risers as millions of shares traded hands.

The group, which last year was mired in uncertainty over the outcome of millions of euro in Covid-19 business interruption claims, has now managed to reassure shareholders that earnings will not be undermined by pandemic liabilities.

The fresh guidance will raise hopes that it will be able to resume paying dividends after suspending shareholder payments at the beginning of the pandemic.

The resumption of dividends would represent a major success for CEO Tomás Ó Midheach, who took over a year ago in the middle of a crisis period after leaving a senior role in AIB.

Last spring several major shareholders in FBD sold down their holdings in the company after becoming frustrated with its failure to pay regular dividends.

Value investor Protector Forsikring, a Norwegian insurance company, then emerged as the third-largest owner of the stock, behind only the main farmer shareholding blocs, after mopping up the shares.

Apart from the drawn-out legal issues over business interruption, FBD traded last year without any obvious impact on business retention or gross written premiums – two key indicators for insurance companies.

The company's market update on Friday followed a High Court judgement on the quantum of business interruption claims arising from a case taken against FBD by several large pubs.

The clarity provided by the court allowed the insurer to release some of the €67m in reserves it had booked against the claims.

The company also said investment income, better weather and an improved claims environment also contributed to the better performance in the second half of the year.

Goodbody said a rising yield environment in recent months had been helpful for FBD’s investment portfolio, which had 72pc of funds allocated to corporate and government bonds.

The brokers also said reforms to personal injury assessment had benefited the claims outcome, along with reduced road traffic volumes.