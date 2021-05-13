FBD performance remains steady, despite losing court battle over business interuption policies

FBD has largely avoided any major ongoing impact on its business performance, despite its dispute with publicans over business interruption claims during the lockdown.

The insurer, which released a trading update to coincide with its annual general meeting yesterday, reported a stable start to the year – with only a 1pc fall in gross written premiums year-on-year for the first quarter, plus a 1pc increase in policies written in the last year.

The numbers indicate strong retention of business during a difficult period. In February, FBD lost a High Court case to four pubs over the insurer’s refusal to pay out on business interruption policies which were claimed during last year’s lockdowns.

However, the average premium per customer fell 3pc overall while the average private motor premium was down by about 5pc

“FBD has had a good start to the year, with stable customer numbers, gross written premium in line with expectations, positive investment performance and a benign claims environment,” said Diarmaid Sheridan, financials analyst with Davy.

Read More

New chief executive Tomás Ó Midheach told shareholders that the €65m provision the company made in relation to claims on its pub polices was unchanged since the High Court judgement was handed down in February.

The final determination on costs is expected to be made in another court hearing scheduled for July. FBD is also engaging with the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman on separate business interruption complaints.

In the meantime the company said it is continuing to partially rebate premiums to businesses that have had to close due to the pandemic. So far in 2021 this has cost FBD €4m – but Mr Ó Midheach said that this was partially offset by a lower frequency of claims.

“Achieving clarity on business interruption, where the provision remains unchanged, is a key near-term catalyst for FBD,” said Mr Sheridan of Davy.

FBD’s share price was flat yesterday, suggesting the management statement hadn’t significantly changed investor sentiment about the company.

All of the insurer’s AGM resolutions passed with overwhelming support, including those relating to the remuneration policy, which attracted only token dissent.

Before taking up his role at FBD in February, Mr Ó Midheach was paid €485,000 a year as deputy chief executive of AIB, which was under the State bankers’ pay cap of €500,000.

During her last full year, his predecessor Fiona Muldoon was paid just shy of €1m in total, including a €414,000 bonus, benefits and pension contributions.

Norwegian insurer Protector Forsikring built a 6.3pc stake in FBD last month, taking advantage of a depressed share price and exiting income investors to build a major shareholding in the company. Protector, now the third-largest FBD shareholder, said it bought the shares as an investment, and not as a prelude to a bid for the company.