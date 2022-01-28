FBD made €100m profit in 2021 even after Covid cover cases

Landmark: Athlone’s Sean’s Bar, billed as Ireland’s oldest pub, one of four pubs that took successful legal case

FBD said it expects profits for the 2021 financial year to be in excess of €100m before tax, ahead of previous expectations.

The insurer updated the stock market on it profit outlook just hours after the High Court ruled it must cover losses for pub customers under their business interruption policies even when venues were allowed to partly open. That ruling went further than a previous judgement that the insurer must cover losses when pubs were forced to close as as a result of the pandemic.

In its statement to the market FBD said it ”notes and welcomes the quantum hearing judgement delivered in the High Court this morning relating to Covid 19 related business interruption claims from public house customers."

In that judgement Justice Denis McDonald ruled that “partial” closure include cases where bar service had to be stopped and early closing hours were imposed

He also found FBD as insurer has a liability for some staff wages.

The judge had previously found the FBD policy covered losses associated with closures and partial closures of four pubs, representative of around 1,000 in all, that were a result of Covid regulations and restrictions.

Friday’s ruling will increase the compensation to be paid by FBD. The insurer said it has been in extensive discussions with reinsurers, that underwrite its policies, in relation to the business interruption claims and reached agreement on how its own recoveries will operate.

While FBD did not say how much it expects to claw back from its own underwriters the company said that taking all factors into accounts its profit for 2021 will be €100m.

The year had yielded strong investment returns and the business benefited from benign weather and positive current and prior year claims experience, FBD said.

FBD said that Government supports paid to its pub customers with Business Interruption cover would not contribute to the 2021 profits.

The successful test cases to establish FBD’s liability under the Business Interruption cover it had sold before the pandemic were taken by Dublin pubs Sinnott’s Bar, The Leopardstown Inn and Lemon & Duke along with Seán’s bar in Athlone.