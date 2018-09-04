FBD hotels group delivers strong performance as profits hit €22.8m

PRE-TAX profits increased four-fold at Irish hotel group FBD Hotels and Resorts to €22.78m last year.

The soaring profits were largely based on the group booking a €13.58m non-cash gain of the value of its portfolio.

New accounts show that the group, which owns the Castleknock Hotel in Dublin and Faithlegg House Hotel in Co Waterford, recorded an increase in revenues last year going up from €51m to €53.7m.

Operating profits last year increased by 46pc going from €3.75m to €5.48m. The accounts show that 30pc of revenues were generated by hotels in Ireland.

FBD Hotels and Resorts delivered a strong performance in 2017 - its Irish hotels accounted for €16m of revenues with hotels in Spain generating €37.7m. The company's Spanish hotels include the four-star Sunset Beach Club resort and the La Cala resort on Costa del Sol.

Numbers employed by the group last year decreased from 700 to 626 with 250 employed in Ireland and 376 in Spain.

The pre-tax profit last year took account of net interest income of €2.7m.

In 2017 the company paid a dividend of €2.59m and the directors state that "the impact of Brexit may diminish demand for leisure and business travel".

The profits take account of non-cash depreciation costs of €3.14m.

The business has a strong balance sheet with shareholder funds of €246.45m that includes cash of €9.4m.

The accounts disclose that on February 23, 2018, the group re-financed €39m of its existing bank loans, increasing the facility by an additional €5m and extending the maturity date to February 2023.

The accounts show in 2017 the business generated €45.47m from hotels and resorts with an additional €4.1m generated from property with €209,000 generated through lease income.

Last year, the group completed a €7m investment in its Castleknock hotel that includes 52 new bedrooms.

