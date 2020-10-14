FBD expected to resume dividends next year – analysts

FBD, Ireland’s largest domestic insurer, is expected to resume paying dividends next year, according to a note from analysts at Davy.

This comes as FBD said its solvency capital ratio (SCR) risk appetite increased to 150pc – 170pc.

An insurers SCR is its ability to meet its long-term claims obligations.

The increase in FBD’s SCR risk appetite to 150pc-170pc should be taken as aligning its management target with the level of capital it would seek to operate at, given that it has always stated it would operate at a level in excess of its previous 120pc-140pc SCR target, Diarmaid Sheridan of Davy said.

As the uncertainties related to pandemic clear, Mr Sheridan said he expects FBD will receive regulatory approval to move from above 170pc to operate within the revised target range.

Any move to reduce the SCR below 170pc will require the approval of the Central Bank of Ireland.

“In terms of the approval to reduce its SCR below 170pc, we understand this is related to the uncertainty regarding the impact of the pandemic and should therefore be seen as temporary,” Mr Sheridan said.

Mr Sheridan added that he forecasts FBD’s SCR to increase to 211pc at the end of this year.

FBD reported profits of €112.5m for 2019.

The company reported profits of €50m in 2018, the same in 2017, and €11m in 2016.

FBD, which is Ireland’s only domestic insurer, had gross written premium (GWP) of €370m last year, according to its annual results.

Online Editors