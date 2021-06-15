| 7.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Fast-track housing applications help profits soar to €4.5m at architects O’Mahony Pike

The Capital Dock building on Dublin's Grand Canal Dock Expand

Close

The Capital Dock building on Dublin's Grand Canal Dock

The Capital Dock building on Dublin's Grand Canal Dock

The Capital Dock building on Dublin's Grand Canal Dock

Gordon Deegan

The surge in fast-track strategic housing planning applications helped pre-tax profits increase more than five fold at architects O’Mahony Pike to €4.5m in 2019.

The Dublin-  and Cork-based company is one of the largest architectural firms in the country with employee numbers rising from 124 to 142 in 2019 in response to increased business demand.

New accounts show that during 2019, revenues increased by 40pc from €13.89m to a record €19.4m in the 12 months to the end of December 2019.

Privacy