Fast-track housing applications help profits soar to €4.5m at architects O’Mahony Pike

The surge in fast-track strategic housing planning applications helped pre-tax profits increase more than five fold at architects O’Mahony Pike to €4.5m in 2019.

The Dublin- and Cork-based company is one of the largest architectural firms in the country with employee numbers rising from 124 to 142 in 2019 in response to increased business demand.

New accounts show that during 2019, revenues increased by 40pc from €13.89m to a record €19.4m in the 12 months to the end of December 2019.

The pre-tax profit of €4.5m in 2019 follows pre-tax profits of €855,358 in 2018.

The directors state that “both the level of business and year- end financial position were in line with the directors’ expectations”.

Among the company’s projects the Capital Dock building on Dublin’s Grand Canal Dock and Cairn Homes’ stalled €338m Strategic Housing Development (SHD) apartment complex plan for former RTÉ lands at Montrose.

The Government SHD legislation that applies to residential developments with more than 100 units has provided a major boost to architectural firms with the number of SHDs lodged in 2019 to An Bord Pleanála increasing almost three fold from 44 applications to 128 applications.

At the end of September 2020, An Bord Pleanála had permitted 40,000 residential units under SHD legislation since its introduction in July 2017.

During the year eight directors – John O’Mahony, James Pike, Michael Hussey, Thomas Sweetman, Conor Kinsella, Orlaith O’Callaghan, Alexander Schoenmakers and Derbhile McDonagh – served on the board of O’Mahony Pike with six directors sharing ownership of the company.

On the back of the bumper year for the company, directors’ pay, including pension contributions, increased by 27pc from €3.02m to €3.85m.

The directors’ pay was made up of €3.179m, or an average of €397,375 each, and aggregate pension contributions of €673,562.

Staff costs, including directors' pay, increased from €10.8m to €11.7m. The largest increase in staff numbers took place amongst architectural staff rising from 103 to 119 during the year. The numbers in management increased from 14 to 16 and the number of office staff remained static at seven.

The company’s staff costs at €11.7m made up the bulk of the company’s cost base of €14.8m in 2019.

On the impact of Covid-19, the directors say they anticipate a reduction in turnover in the short term.

The directors state they “believe that the company is well positioned to return to full trading capacity once the period of uncertainty passes”.

The pre-tax profit last year took account of non-cash depreciation costs of €338,950. The company's lease costs increased €242,994 to €328,734. The accounts show the company recorded post-tax profits of €3.56m after paying corporation tax of €947,958. The company's accumulated profits at the end of 2019 totalled €7.57m.

Cash funds increased from €3.15m to €3.39m.