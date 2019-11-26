Fast food giant McDonald's warns of long-term threat to beef sector

But Beth Hart, supply chain and sustainability director of McDonald's UK & Ireland, stopped short of saying the fast-food giant would pay more for its beef.

"We have to build a model where farmers feel they are incentivised to produce beef, otherwise we don't have a future for some of our key products," she said.

However, she did not have a "direct yes or no answer" when asked if farmers should be paid more for Irish beef.

"We don't buy the beef directly, we buy the finished product," she said.

"Our relationship is with the (meat) supplier. We pay close attention to what has happened in Ireland with beef prices and we are committed to build a long-term supply. But I don't have a magic wand."

Incentive: Beth Hart

In Ireland the fast-food chain sources beef from more than 1,200 farmers, buying through factories, including Dawn Meats, one of the companies targeted by protests over prices earlier this year.

It is in McDonald's best interest that farmers stay in business, Ms Hart said.

All beef used in McDonald's Irish outlets is domestically sourced, and a "significant" amount of Irish produce is used in the company's UK and European fast-food chains.

The company has no plans at the moment to use Irish beef in its Asian and United States locations, "as we are maximising out the supply."

Ms Hart was speaking as McDonald's published a report estimating the value of Irish produce bought by the business for export to other European McDonald's restaurants at least €163m in 2017.

With Brexit potentially disrupting supply chains, Ms Hart said the company has a "robust" plan in place.

"We have mapped out every single element of the supply chain, done everything we conceivably can to mitigate risk, including looking at storage across the UK and Ireland," she said.

She added the group benefits in that much of its food produce is frozen, and therefore has a longer shelf life.

"We don't know if we have done enough [to mitigate against possible disruption from a hard Brexit] but we have done all we conceivably can," she said.

The wider economic report showed McDonald's contributed an estimated €196m to the Irish economy in 2017. The contribution came from restaurant activity, employee salaries and McDonald's contribution to the national exchequer, according to the report.

Dublin accounted for the largest slice of the output, €83.7m of the €196. It was followed by Cork (€18.1m), Waterford (€10m), Kildare (€7.3m) and Limerick (€7m).

Meanwhile, McDonald's direct spend with Irish suppliers including Dawn, Kerry Group, and Thurles-headquartered Dew Valley Foods amounted to a further €53m in 2019. McDonald's 95 Irish outlets employ almost 6,000 staff.

Irish Independent