Fast food giant McDonald's running safety trials - and will reopen 'when time is right'

McDONALD'S is testing safety and supply policies at a single UK restaurant in hopes of reopening here once it's "absolutely confident".

"Restarting our business is not an easy task even in a limited capacity," said Paul Pomroy, CEO of McDonald's in Ireland and the UK.

He vowed to reopen "responsibly - when the time is right".

McDonald's has more than 100 outlets across Ireland and 1,200 in Britain - all closed since March 23.

Mr Pomroy said the move at one UK site would test "what our reopening might look like" and "social distancing measures for our crew". That site is off-limits to the public.

He said McDonald's branches here will reopen "when we are absolutely confident we can have the right measures in place to ensure everyone's well-being".

McDonald's annually buys 40,000 tonnes of beef from 18,000 Irish farms to meet a fifth of its beef needs across Europe.

Irish Independent