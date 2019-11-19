Fast food chain German Doner Kebab plans to open 40 outlets across Ireland

Claiming roots to an ‘80s Berlin diner, today’s Glasgow-headquartered GDK since 2015 has opened scores of branches across the UK, Sweden and the Gulf states of Bahrain, Oman and the United Arab Emirates - but none in its namesake Germany.

The firm told the Irish Independent that the first GDK in Ireland would arrive in Dublin by June in an “iconic location” still subject to negotiations, followed by Belfast, then a roll-out to other cities and large towns.

It plans a nationwide network of around 40 restaurants as GDK seeks to replicate its rapid growth across the map of Britain. Over the past four years a dozen GDKs have opened in London, three in Birmingham, and two dozen more from Dundee to Slough, including an Edinburgh branch that opened on Monday. Another eight UK locations are opening soon.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In