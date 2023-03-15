Fashion retailer H&M’s sales rise slightly more than expected

H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Wednesday a 12pc increase in December-February net sales while, measured in local currencies, sales were up 3pc.

The Swedish group said net sales for the period, its fiscal first quarter, were up 12pc from a year earlier to 54.9 billion crowns ($5.26bn).

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast an 11pc rise in net sales to 54.4 billion crowns.

It said in a statement that excluding Russia, Belarus and Ukraine the rise in net sales was 16pc.

In local currencies, net sales increased by 7pc.

The fashion retailer did not comment further on the quarterly sales results.

Budget player H&M saw profits tumble last year as it, seeking to retain its price-sensitive customers, did not fully pass on soaring raw material, freight and energy costs to its price tags.

The group, which is now in the midst of a programme to reduce staff and cut other costs across the business, will publish its full quarterly report on March 31.