| 8.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Farmers will pay ‘over the odds’ for Glanbia Ireland, says report

Glanbia PLC says €307m price follows ‘rigorous’ analysis

Glanbia Ireland is the biggest dairy company in the country, with sales of €1.9bn last year Expand

Close

Glanbia Ireland is the biggest dairy company in the country, with sales of €1.9bn last year

Glanbia Ireland is the biggest dairy company in the country, with sales of €1.9bn last year

Glanbia Ireland is the biggest dairy company in the country, with sales of €1.9bn last year

John Mulligan Twitter Email

The below average price that Glanbia Ireland pays farmers for milk has inflated the amount they’ll have to pay to buy a 40pc stake in the business that they don’t already own, a report prepared by a former senior banker earlier this year has claimed.

Yesterday, Glanbia PLC and Glanbia Co-Op said they have agreed a deal that will see the co-op pay €307m for the 40pc of Glanbia Ireland it doesn’t own.

Most Watched

Privacy