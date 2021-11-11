Farmers will pay ‘over the odds’ for Glanbia Ireland, says report

The below average price that Glanbia Ireland pays farmers for milk has inflated the amount they’ll have to pay to buy a 40pc stake in the business that they don’t already own, a report prepared by a former senior banker earlier this year has claimed.

Yesterday, Glanbia PLC and Glanbia Co-Op said they have agreed a deal that will see the co-op pay €307m for the 40pc of Glanbia Ireland it doesn’t own.

Glanbia Ireland was created almost five years ago following a deal between Glanbia Co-op and Glanbia PLC. The co-op currently owns 60pc of Glanbia Ireland, with stock market-listed Glanbia PLC owning the remainder.

Glanbia Ireland is the biggest dairy company in the country, with sales of €1.9bn last year, when it made a €61m profit after tax. It owns well-known brands such as Avonmore and Kilmeaden.

The report prepared for a group of dozens of farmers – seen by the Irish Independent – claimed that the 40pc stake in Glanbia Ireland would be fairly valued at €185m, with the figure rising to €214m when the repayment of a €29m shareholder loan is factored in.

Glanbia Co-Op, which owns 32pc of Glanbia PLC, plans to fund half the €307m acquisition price for the 40pc Glanbia Ireland stake via a sale of PLC shares, and the remainder from debt. The €307m price does not include the €29m shareholder loan, which Glanbia Ireland will repay to Glanbia PLC within one year of the deal closing.

The report claimed that based on a €214m valuation, the co-op would have been comfortably able to finance the entire deal via debt, without having to reduce its stake in the PLC. Glanbia PLC has a market capitalisation of just under €4bn, valuing the co-op’s stake in the company at €1.27bn.

Glanbia PLC insisted yesterday that both it and the co-op have settled on the price for the stake following rigorous analysis.

“We cannot comment on any asserted valuations by any organisation or persons not a party to the transaction,” said a spokesperson for Glanbia PLC.

“Suffice to say both Glanbia PLC and Glanbia Co-op each had expert independent advisors and the valuation of the proposed transaction was determined through a rigorous analysis of relevant data and information by those parties,” they added. “Over the coming weeks both parties to the transaction will be finalising an agreement which will then be put to the respective shareholders of Glanbia PLC and Glanbia Co-op.”

A spokesperson for Glanbia Co-op also said the price settled between the pair is fair.

"Glanbia Co-op retained the services of expert independent financial advisors, KPMG, who had access to all of Glanbia Ireland’s accounts and strategy documents, allowing them to arrive at a full, informed view on the value of the business and to benchmark it internationally.”

The spokesperson said the co-op will be engaging with members in coming weeks to discuss the valuation with them.

"A combination of the sale of shares in Glanbia PLC and borrowings was deemed the most prudent option to fund this proposed transaction,” the spokesperson added.

The co-op will remain the single biggest shareholder in Glanbia PLC after the transaction and a related share spin-out, with a stake valued at close to €1bn.

About 15,000 farmers across Leinster and east Munster benefited from windfalls of up to €10,000 each when Glanbia Ireland was formed.

Glanbia Ireland said yesterday that it plans to spin out up to 12 million shares in the PLC to its farmer members, subject to approval by them. Those shares are currently valued at €166.2m. For 15,000 farmers, that could mean an average payout of about €11,000 each.

Glanbia PLC which now focuses on performance nutrition products and nutritional solutions. It reported a strong third quarter performance on Wednesday.

Group managing director Siobhan Talbot welcomed the Glanbia Ireland deal on Wednesday, saying it marked the “further evolution” of a journey the group began in 2012.

The group intends to return up to half the proceeds from the sale to shareholders via a share buyback.