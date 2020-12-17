Family-run Meath liqueur Coole Swan named as one of the world’s finest spirits

Coole Swan, a small family-run Irish liqueur, has been named one of the world’s finest spirits and become the first Irish spirit brand to receive the highest score possible in the Wine Enthusiast Rating.

The cream liqueur, which is made in Co Meath and bottled in Co Cavan, this year became the first Irish brand to ever receive a rating of 98/100.

It is only one of three spirit brands to receive this rating in the last three years. The other two were a high-end US Bourbon and a French Cognac with no brand ever scoring 100.

Read More

Coole Swan will be listed in the magazine’s Top 100 Spirits Brands in the world for 2020.

The rating is published by US-based Wine Enthusiast Magazine which is the world’s largest periodical for wine and spirits and each year reviews and rates wines and other drinks from around the world.

“This is an amazing result for any brand but for an independently-owned and family-run business it is unbelievable – especially as it is all done by blind taste testing. We were up against every major spirits corporation and brand so for Coole Swan to achieve this is so significant,” CEO Mary Sadlier told The Irish Independent.

Coole Swan was the result of a chance meeting in 2008 which led to an introduction to some drinks industry veterans – including David Phelan, Adrian Walker and David Gluckman – who were keen to create the next generation Irish cream liqueur. A total of 230 attempts later and Coole Swan was ready for market.

There are 22 full and part-time staff in the company, and it has plans to double its staff in the next three to four years and launch into new markets. One new market Mary has her eye on is Air Force One.

“When Barack Obama was on a stopover in Shannon, he got a taste for Coole Swan and it was stocked on Air Force One during his time as US President. As Joe and Jill Biden also bought Coole Swan when they came to Shannon, we hope it might be back on Air Force One again.

“Cream liqueurs are liked and we want to bring the love back by producing this beautiful and quality cream liqueur,” says Mary who is an ambassador for Going for Growth, a developmental programme which assists ambitious female entrepreneurs scale their businesses.

Covid-19 and Brexit have had an impact on Coole Swan so being a participant on Going for Growth during 2020 was of particular value to Mary. “The Going for Growth programme was of tremendous benefit to me. To be among so many brilliant women made me grow in confidence and allowed me to ‘lean-in’.”

Coole Swan first started selling in John Lewis in 2010 and is still its top seller in its category. It has since launched in a range of stores including O’Briens, SuperValu and a range of independent off-licences across the country.

In 2020, the company expanded into Northern Ireland, Dunnes Stores and, just four weeks ago, into Tesco.

Read More

Online Editors