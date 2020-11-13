Family businesses more worried about tax than Covid - survey

Tax, inheritance and Brexit are bigger concern than Covid-19 for owners of the country's biggest family-controlled businesses, according to research by the Family Business Network (FBN).

A survey of member firms ranked their biggest causes of concern. Fears over the economic effects of the pandemic are reflected under the economic outlook category, which ranked joint third alongside insurance.

The Family Business Network's members include the Musgrave family, who own SuperValu, and the Roche family, part-owners of the Doyle Hotel group and energy firm NTR.

The FBN's membership ranges from the food sector to pharmaceuticals.

The survey found respondents' key concern is taxation.

Family businesses say they are "more than happy" to pay their fair share of tax.

However, they want a tax regime with a "fairer and reduced capital acquisitions tax" and amendments to capital gains tax reliefs."

That would mean less tax due when a business is sold out of the family or on to the next generation.

Overall, 82pc of respondents say that support for next-generation family members is important to them.

Brexit ranks second among the concerns of family businesses.

Firms operating in the logistics and distribution sectors are especially concerned about the implications of Britain's departure from the EU for their business.

The cost of insurance ranked joint third among the business worries found in the research carried out by professional services firm Smith & Williamson.

One in four businesses did highlight issues arising from Covid-19 as being their current greatest worry.

These concerns include the Government response to the virus and the pandemic's wider impact on both the national and global economies.

John McGrane, executive director of the Family Business Network said: "The formulation of the National Economic Plan over the coming weeks offers a unique opportunity to centre Ireland's recovery around the growth and development of indigenous Irish businesses."

The survey found that three in five respondents are likely to create new jobs in the next year if there is a supportive political and economic environment.

Until the onset of the Covid-19 crisis, Irish indigenous businesses employed more than 938,000 people. Around two-thirds of all businesses can be classified as a family business, according to figures from DCU Business School.

