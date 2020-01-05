Fallon & Byrne outlet 'owed €140,000' to Dublin centre landlord

Fallon & Byrne Rathmines, which closed suddenly last week, is understood to have owed a significant sum in rent and service charges to its landlord the Swan Centre.

Sources said that the upmarket restaurant and food market owed around €140,000 and had entered into a repayment plan towards the end of last year.

A posting by the Swan Centre, which is owned and operated by the well-known Anderson family, on its Facebook page on Friday evening suggested that the landlord had been unaware of Fallon & Byrne's decision to close the outlet. "We are disappointed at news of the sudden closure of Fallon & Byrne in Rathmines on 31st December, and our thoughts are with the staff who are affected during this very difficult time," the comment said.

Fallon & Byrne opened in Rathmines in 2017 following a significant investment by the Swan Centre in a new layout which was largely designed to facilitate the food company.

