FAI launches court case against former auditor Deloitte

The FAI has launched a legal action against its former corporate auditors Deloitte, according to papers filed at the High Court.

The paper work was lodged on June 15th by solicitors Beale & Co acting for Cumann Peile na hEireann / Football Association of Ireland and naming three Deloitte companies as defendants.

Last year the FAI's then auditors Deloitte reported the company to corporate authorities for failing to keep proper accounting records, which is potentially a criminal offence.

That followed the controversy over the €100,000 loan from former FAI CEO John Delaney to his employer.

Back in 2019, Deloitte informed authorities that in their view Irish soccer’s governing body had failed to keep proper accounting records. This move raised the prospect that directors or former directors could face prosecution over how the association was run.

Deloitte's specific filing in relation to the FAI said it had contravened Sections 281 and 282 of the Companies Act 2014 - the rules setting out how a company must maintain adequate accounting records.

It did not say when, or how the alleged breaches had happened or indicate what had happened to cause the auditors to make the move.

Online Editors