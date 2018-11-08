Facebook officially confirms its move to Dublin 4, with capacity for 5,000 jobs

Facebook has officially confirmed that it is to move its EMEA headquarters to the site of the AIB Bank Centre in Ballsbridge.

The move will see Facebook quadruple its current floorspace to 870,000 square foot across a number of buildings, with capacity for an additional 5,000 employees.

While Facebook's move to Ballsbridge has been the subject of complex negotiations for over a year, in September the Irish Independent learned that heads of terms had been agreed between the various parties.

Developer Johnny Ronan is expected to kick-start the development of the site shortly.

By the end of 2018, there will be over 4,000 people working for Facebook in Ireland, across its four locations in Grand Canal Square, Samuel Beckett Building in Dublin 3, Clonee Data Centre in Meath and Facebook Reality Labs in Cork.

Gareth Lambe, Head of Facebook Ireland said: "Ireland is one of the best places in the world to be a technology company and we're investing here for the long term."

"This significant investment in a 14-acre campus with capacity for thousands more employees demonstrates our commitment to Ireland, our desire to grow our business here and continue to contribute to the economy."



He continued, "We're very excited about the campus project which will provide our employees and partners a state-of-the-art, modern work environment with lots of collaborative spaces, training spaces and an outdoor plaza with seating areas."

"As the site will be renovated in phases, the move will happen over three years and will see all 2,000 employees, currently based in Grand Canal, in the new campus by 2022."

AIB has been preparing for the redevelopment of its Bank Centre headquarters for some time. The State-owned bank has already secured new office accommodation for its corporate headquarters at No 10 Molesworth Street, and for its employees at locations around the capital including Heuston South Quarter (HSQ) in Kilmainham and Central Park in Leopardstown.

