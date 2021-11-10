Facebook falls out of favour in survey of job-seeking students as Google takes top spot again

Facebook has fallen outside the top 20 most popular companies graduates want to work for while Google is the most sought-after company for a fifth year in a row

Facebook has fallen outside the top 20 most popular companies graduates want to work for, according to the latest Graduate Employers Survey from GradIreland.

The social media giant has fallen to 21st from 15th in the rankings.

For the fifth year in a row, Google is the most sought-after company by graduates, followed by Amazon and Apple.

The survey of 20,901 third-level students, across 30 institutions in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, looked at various different sectors and the most desired employer in each.

Among accounting and business advisory firms, Deloitte has moved into fifth place, ahead of KPMG (sixth place), as the most popular of the ‘Big Four’ professional services firms, with PwC in seventh position. EY moved into 14th place from 18th last year.

The Department of Education is the highest ranked public service body, breaking into the top 10 in eighth position, up from 12th place last year.

Teaching has been consistently popular among graduates, as have conversion courses for those already in the workplace that wish to change their career direction into teaching, according to the survey.

The top three employers in the banking, investment and financial services sector remained unchanged in 2021 with AIB in first place followed by Bank of Ireland and the Central Bank.

While the survey results were dominated by big companies, there was also a significant number of students that have an entrepreneurial streak, with 16pc of respondents this year saying they were considering setting up their own business either during or straight after their studies.

The move to remote working and learning over the past two years has also influenced respondents’ preferences.

Around half of students said they would be more likely to look for a job that allows them to work from home.

“Covid has completely transformed the graduate recruitment market, resulting in many more opportunities for graduates and the continuing growth of online recruitment processes,” said GradIreland managing director Gavan O’Brien.

“There is also a growing realisation among employers of the need to be able to offer remote and flexible working to new graduate recruits,” he added.

The survey, which featured 200 graduate employers, was conducted by graduate careers research firm Cibyl Ireland and UK.

