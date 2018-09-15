Ex-Quinn entities are being wound up

A number of entities connected to the former Quinn Group have been placed into liquidation.

David Van Dessel and Warren Baxter of Deloitte have been appointed as joint liquidators to Quinn Financial Services Holdings Ltd, Aventas Manufacturing Group Services (ROI) Ltd, Quinn Investments Ltd, and Lindrum Designated Activity Company Ltd.

The companies are being liquidated as part of an orderly wind-down of part of the collapsed empire, which was renamed Aventas Group and came into the control of creditors.

Some assets were bought by former management and are trading under the name of Quinn Industrial Holdings.

