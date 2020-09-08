| 16.2°C Dublin

Exporters save economy from Covid collapse in Q2

There was a record quarterly contraction as Covid hit hard

The Irish economy contracted by a record 6.1pc in the three months of April, May and June despite a massive increase in government spending to offset the Covid pandemic.

The second quarterly contraction in a row formally confirms that the economy here is in recession, but the numbers that were published yesterday were better than many experts had feared.

"Although Ireland experienced a large contraction in output in Q2, the fall was much less than that seen in most developed economies thanks to the ongoing resilience of the international sector," according to Dermot O'Leary, chief economist at Goodbody Stockbrokers.