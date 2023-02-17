Expleo to create 70 new jobs in €5m investment

Expleo Ireland’s Dr Matthew Hedges, RD&I Practice Lead, Life Sciences; Alison Joyce, Recruitment Manager; Phil Codd, Managing Director; and John Brady, Senior Operations Manager, at the opening of its Galway innovation hub

The French multinational tech consulting and engineering firm Expleo has unveiled plans to create 70 jobs in Ireland over the next two years.

The organisation, which has also opened a new innovation hub in Galway, is now planning a €5m investment in the expansion of its life sciences and engineering research and development teams across the country.

The new roles will be focused on the areas of mechanical, electrical and digital engineering, as well as business consulting, software development and testing.

All team members are now offered flexible working arrangements, according to Expleo.

The latest expansion plan, as well as the 200 new jobs announced in June 2022, will see Expleo grow its team across the island of Ireland to over 1,000 by the end of 2024.

The company now has offices in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Belfast, as well as a regional office hub in Cork which opened last summer.

“Along with our investment in regional expansion, we are also making significant investments in our life sciences and engineering, research & development teams,” Expleo Ireland managing director Phil Codd said.

"As a global company, we bring experience and expertise from many disciplines and areas to support the growing demand in Ireland’s pharmaceutical and medical device design and manufacturing sectors.”