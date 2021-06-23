| 11.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Explainer: Why is the Government selling its stake in Bank of Ireland?

Minister Paschal Donohoe Expand

Close

Minister Paschal Donohoe

Minister Paschal Donohoe

Minister Paschal Donohoe

Ellie Donnelly Twitter Email

The decision to sell the Government's stake in Bank of Ireland is all about clearing the decks for the bank to buy KBC Ireland and Davy Stockbrokers without adding further to State control of the sector.

The Government has been happy to be the biggest shareholder in Bank of Ireland since the Bank was bailed out to the tune of €4.8bn a decade ago but the whole sector here is about to be transformed again.

The move by Paschal Donohoe to sell the remaining stake in Bank of Ireland comes after Ulster Bank and KBC Bank Ireland announced plans to exit the Irish market, potentially leaving only government-backed banks.

Most Watched

Privacy