Explainer: Why is the Government selling its stake in Bank of Ireland?

The decision to sell the Government's stake in Bank of Ireland is all about clearing the decks for the bank to buy KBC Ireland and Davy Stockbrokers without adding further to State control of the sector.

The Government has been happy to be the biggest shareholder in Bank of Ireland since the Bank was bailed out to the tune of €4.8bn a decade ago but the whole sector here is about to be transformed again.

The move by Paschal Donohoe to sell the remaining stake in Bank of Ireland comes after Ulster Bank and KBC Bank Ireland announced plans to exit the Irish market, potentially leaving only government-backed banks.

Bank of Ireland is buying KBC, while Ulster Bank is being carved up between Government-owned AIB and Permanent TSB.

At the same time Goodbody Stockbrokers is being sold to State owned AIB and Bank of Ireland is front runner to buy its bigger rival Davy.

Only the most diehard advocate of State control would class that level of taxpayers dominance as healthy.

Against that background the State’s exit from Bank of Ireland should de-politicalise the potential purchase of KBC and Davy and potentially reduce any possible Competition Authority push back.

Tactically the timing looks good.

Since the start of this this year shares in Irish banks have been among the top performers out of the European banks, creating room for the Government to sell its remaining shares in Bank of Ireland.

The strong share price performance is based on the prospects of economic recovery post Covid. It is also hoped that the banks here will be able to write-back some of the Covid-19 charges that they took on.

This time last year shares in Bank of Ireland were trading at €1.86, today the share price is around the €4.28 mark.

At the bank’s current share price, the State’s 13.9pc stake is worth approximately €675m.

The fact that the State will not sell more than 15pc of the expected aggregate total trading volume of the bank in any one day over the next six months should not put too much downward pressure on the share price.

The sale of the stake will have little or no implication for ordinary shareholders in the bank, the majority of which are institutional investors.

The move to exit the bank by the State “must be seen as an important step in the normalisation of the domestic banking system,” Eamonn Hughes, analyst at Goodbody, said.

“We wonder does the pending sale now change the narrative in time on the pay caps for the banking sector in Ireland, the lack of variable pay and removal of the bonus tax. This should make the sector better placed to attract talent and deliver better longer-term outturns,” Mr Hughes added.

Between 2009 and 2011 Bank of Ireland received €4.8bn from the Irish State as part of Government moves to prevent the collapse of the banking system here following the collapse of the financial system in 2008.

By 2013 Bank of Ireland had returned approximately €6bn to the State.

Since 2018, the State has also received more than €41m in the form of dividends from the bank.

The Government continues to hold a 71pc and 75pc share of AIB and Permanent TSB respectively.