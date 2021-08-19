| 13.1°C Dublin

Expect food price hikes later this year, warns wholesaler 

Suppliers are giving notice of increases, says Barry Group boss

Inflation: Barry Group boss Jim Barry. Photo: Conor McCabe

Ellie Donnelly

The head of a major Irish wholesaler expects food price inflation to commence in the second half of this year.

Jim Barry, managing director of Mallow-based The Barry Group, said the company is receiving notices from some of its suppliers concerning rising prices.

“We're seeing evidence of notice from suppliers on price increases, so I think there will be food [price] inflation, it will kick in the second half of the year,” Mr Barry said in an interview with the Irish Independent.

