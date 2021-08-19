Expect food price hikes later this year, warns wholesaler 

The head of a major Irish wholesaler expects food price inflation to commence in the second half of this year.

Jim Barry, managing director of Mallow-based The Barry Group, said the company is receiving notices from some of its suppliers concerning rising prices.

“We're seeing evidence of notice from suppliers on price increases, so I think there will be food [price] inflation, it will kick in the second half of the year,” Mr Barry said in an interview with the Irish Independent.

Commodity prices are a factor in some cases where prices are increasing. Another reason is a rise in supply chain costs. “Lots of raw material might come from China, there's an enormous increase in the cost of supply chain, I'm hearing the price of a container could be four or five times what it would have cost maybe two years ago, labour cost is definitely rising,” Mr Barry said. In some sectors – such as fruit picking – “floating staff” are required. “That's been hugely impacted by Covid, so you have some commodities that are just very, very scarce, a bit like labour, if it becomes scarce the price will go up,” Mr Barry said. There will be a “very large increase” in the cost of certain products including cooking oil and olives, but this could be short-term, according to Mr Barry. His comments come as many Irish retailers and businesses in the hospitality sector are struggling with staff shortages. Supply chain and inflation concerns, as well as a lack of available employees, are not confined to Ireland. Fast-food chain Nando's has been forced to temporarily close more than 40 outlets in Britain this week, around 10pc of its restaurants, after staff shortages hit its chicken supply chain. Retailers, restaurants, cafes and bars have struggled to recruit enough staff in the UK since the economy emerged from Covid-19 lockdowns earlier this year, after workers left the sector and in some cases, the country, following Brexit. The Road Haulage Association in the UK estimates that around 30,000 drivers have stopped operating in Britain since it left the European Union's single market in January. As a result, companies are having to pay more to attract workers. Earlier this year, drinks giant Pernod Ricard warned of a shortage of certain New Zealand wine brands, after an extremely frosty spring in the country affected the grape output. Additional reporting: Reuters