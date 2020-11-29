Exit ban case a 'red flag', McEvaddy warns Chinese

Aviation veteran Ulick McEvaddy has written to the Chinese ambassador, warning that the Richard O'Halloran case is "a red flag" for leasing firms doing business with China.

O'Halloran, an aviation leasing executive from Foxrock, was being "ransomed", McEvaddy told the ambassador.

As detailed in the Sunday Independent, the 45-year-old employee of Dublin firm CALS Ireland has been barred from leaving China for 20 months despite not facing charges. A court is insisting O'Halloran, as an "operator" of the firm, sign over an Airbus aircraft as part of a case taken against a Chinese national who owns CALS Ireland.

McEvaddy, CEO of Omega Air, said he had researched the case to "ascertain for myself if there could be any wrongdoing by Mr O'Halloran". "Both my experienced lawyers and I have come to the conclusion that he is detained in contravention of international law and all norms of global business. I have almost 40 years of experience in international leasing and have never come across something like this in my career. "To my mind it seems he is being ransomed to try to achieve an objective that even if he cooperated and signed all documents, the People's Republic of China [PRC] could still not enforce any such agreement under international law or the Capetown Convention," he wrote. "The issue is being discussed by all international leasing companies, many based in Ireland and internationally. The consensus is that a red flag must be put on any transactions with companies of the PRC," he wrote. The detention of "an innocent corporate executive" did not serve China's long-term interests, he wrote, urging for O'Halloran to be allowed home to his family for Christmas.