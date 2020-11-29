| 7°C Dublin

Exit ban case a 'red flag', McEvaddy warns Chinese

Fearghal O'Connor

Aviation veteran Ulick McEvaddy has written to the Chinese ambassador, warning that the Richard O'Halloran case is "a red flag" for leasing firms doing business with China.

O'Halloran, an aviation leasing executive from Foxrock, was being "ransomed", McEvaddy told the ambassador.

As detailed in the Sunday Independent, the 45-year-old employee of Dublin firm CALS Ireland has been barred from leaving China for 20 months despite not facing charges. A court is insisting O'Halloran, as an "operator" of the firm, sign over an Airbus aircraft as part of a case taken against a Chinese national who owns CALS Ireland.

