Exchequer surplus of €4bn but Central Bank chief warns against spending hike

Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf is warning government off splashing cash

New figures show the public finances continuing to improve with the Exchequer generating a surplus of almost €4bn over the past 12 months.

The official data shows a deficit of €600m for the first five months of 2023 but that is largely down to the transfer of €4bn to the State Rainy Day Fund in February.

In real terms collection of taxes and other income is running well ahead of even last year’s bumper figures.

Tax receipts of €33.1bn were collected in the five months to the end of May, ahead of the same period last year by €3.1bn. Income tax, Vat and corporation tax all contributed to the haul although the pace of the increases across key tax heads has slowed relative to recent years.

Now is not the time to be adding more money into the economy

Income tax receipts of €2.6bn were up on May last year by €200m. Corporation tax receipts of €2.7bn were collected in May, down by €200m on the same month last year. May is a Vat due month and receipts of €3bn were ahead of May last year by a relatively muted €100m.

Spending was up too, but by less. Total expenditure to the end of May amounted to €42.5bn, including money put into the Rainy Day Fund. Of this, gross voted expenditure stood at €33.8bn, which was €2bn ahead of the same period last year.

Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf. Photo: Steve Humphreys

The State’s tax income comes in unevenly over the course of the year with a big concentration in the final months.

The new figures underline the strong budgetary position likely to face Finance Minister Michael McGrath in the autumn but come as the Governor of the Central Bank Gabriel Makhlouf warned Government off inflationary spending hikes.

We want low, stable and predictable inflation and we clearly aren’t there

Writing yesterday on the dangers posed by inflation the Governor said: “now is not the time for the overall fiscal position to be adding more money into the economy (through government spending) than it is taking out through government revenues.”

He said supports for those suffering from inflationary pressures should be targeted and temporary.

“If fiscal policy adds to aggregate demand in the economy, then monetary policy will have to work harder to bring inflation back to target,” he wrote in a post on the Central Bank website.

Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank. Photo: Ben Kilb/Bloomberg

The Central Bank boss also indicated further interest rate rises will be imposed even amid signs the pace of inflation may have peaked.

“Although the fall in inflation is welcome, this week’s data does not confirm that monetary policy has reached the ‘top of the ladder’ as it aims to deliver price stability and an inflation target of 2pc in the medium term,” he wrote.

"We want low, stable and predictable inflation and we clearly aren’t there at the moment.”

The Governor sits on the board of the European Central Bank which has raised interest rates by a record 3.75 percentage points in eleven months but the transmission of that through the economy is slow and uneven.