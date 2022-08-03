Exchequer surplus continues to grow as taxes keep rolling in

The Exchequer’s coffers continued to swell last month, pushing its surplus so far this year to €5bn, new figures published this afternoon reveal.

An increasingly gloomy economic backdrop has so far failed to slow the strong tax take, with bumper profits generated by multinational companies continuing to underpin the strong returns.

The €5bn surplus recorded to the end of July compares to a €4.2bn surplus recorded in the six months to the end of June. The performance also reflects the cessation of many pandemic-related financial supports, which resulted in a decline in expenditure.

The strong performance is certain to intensify calls for a budget that will ease the painful impact of the cost of living crisis on people across the country. Soaring inflation is eating into people’s pay packets as many struggle with energy and fuel costs that have rocketed since last year.

Even on a rolling, 12-month basis to the end of July, the Exchequer surplus stands at €3.4bn.

Gross revenue in the seven months to the end of July hit €58.2bn. That’s €5.7bn, or 11pc higher than in the same period in 2021.

The latest figures show that €6.6bn in tax was collected in July, which is 15pc, or €900m more than in July last year. Total tax receipts so far in 2022 now stand at €43.5bn. That’s €8.3bn, or 23.5pc more than in the first seven months of 2021.

Corporation tax receipts stood at €200m last month – just slightly ahead of the figure in July 2021. But corporation tax receipts for the first seven months of 2022 now stand at €9bn, which is more than €3bn ahead of the same period last year.

The Government said the increase reflects “significant increases” in multinationals’ profits.

Corporate tax receipts represented almost 23pc of total taxes collected last year in Ireland.

The Department of Finance’s own chief economist warned last month that officials are “very concerned” about the country’s reliance on corporate tax receipts. Chief economist John McCarthy at the Department predicted that the Exchequer will probably receive between €18bn and €19bn this year in corporate tax. That’s about five times the amount it received a decade ago.

The tax data published today shows that €2.5bn in income tax was received by the Exchequer last month, which is 19pc more than in July last year.

July is a month where VAT falls due, and receipts of €2.8bn were recorded last month. That was 13pc ahead of July 2021. Cumulative VAT receipts this year are now €11.9bn, which is 23pc higher than in the first seven months of 2021. However, the growth in VAT receipts significantly decelerated last month as the lingering comparative effects of pandemic-related restrictions on the economy last year start to fade.