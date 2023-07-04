Exchequer numbers show rising tax take outpaced spending hikes

New figures for the first half of the year show the public finances have continued to improve despite rising spending, boosted by a rising tax take and one-offs including half a billion recouped from AIB shares.

An overall Exchequer surplus of €300m was recorded for the first six months of the year but was artificially depleted by the transfer of €4bn in to the so called Rainy Day Fund in February.

On a 12-month rolling basis, the Exchequer recorded a surplus of €1.1bn, according to the Department of Finance but that figure is complicated by a number of one-offs including a boost from the sale of AIB bank shares and continued windfall levels of corporate tax being paid here. Stripping that out the State’s spending would significantly exceed its income, the numbers suggest.

So far this year tax receipts of €40.9bn have been collected, in line with expectations and ahead of the same period last year by €4bn. The higher tax take was boosted by growth in income tax, VAT and corporation tax.

However, spending is also rising.

Gross voted expenditure, the spending covered by the Budget, is running at €41.9bn so far this year is well up on last year. That is up €3.4bn on last year, a slower increase that the rise in taxes but still significant. It is not unusual for tax to be running behind voted expenditure in the first half of the year because so much annual tax is collected late in the year.

The Exchequer numbers come just ahead of the formal Summer Economic Statement shich is due to be presented by Finance Minister Michael McGrath and Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe this afternoon.

It will set out the broad terms for next year’s Budget and is now heavily tipped to include a further significant hike in public spending in 2024 despite warnings from the Central Bank and the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council, the State’s spending watchdog.

It is understood the numbers the Summer Economic Statement will set out plans to increase core spending by €5.25bn and reduce taxes by €1.15bn next year.