Ex-son-in-law submits payment of $30,000 in Denis Brosnan legal bill row

Value significantly below the $200,000 sought by the former Kerry Group boss as advancement for legal fees

A payment of $30,000 has been submitted to ex-Kerry Group boss Denis Brosnan by his former son-in-law’s technology company in a dispute over a $200,000 legal bill the Irish tycoon claimed he was due in a long-running US court case.

Brosnan has been embroiled in a transatlantic business dispute with his ex-son-in-law Geoff Cramer and his technology company, Futures Group, since 2021.

The row is linked to disputes over loans and investments worth “several million dollars” made by Brosnan to the American and his tech company.

In January, a court in the US issued an order determining Brosnan was entitled to be indemnified in advance by Futures for the legal costs in the proceedings. In May, Futures lodged a challenge against the legal bill worth nearly $200,000 (€183,000).

In June, Brosnan filed a brief in support of the payment of the expenses by Futures. He alleged Futures was trying to relitigate an issue decided by the US court and that the company had objected to the majority of Brosnan’s billing entries. It also said Futures had yet to advance “a single dollar”.

In new documents filed by Futures last week, the company has claimed it submitted a payment to Brosnan worth almost $30,000. It said this was for all “undisputed, advanceable expenses”.

Futures goes on to claim advanceable expenses are those incurred in “defending a proceeding”, further alleging that Brosnan, through his legal counsel, had attempted to charge Futures for all legal services from November 2022. This led to a bill of nearly $200,000.

The company claimed the US court ordered in February that each task billed should specify a general description of the work.

Futures alleges Brosnan had not complied with the directive, adding that he had failed to provide these descriptions by block billing and “redacting necessary context”.

“Futures has made specific, good faith objections to Brosnan’s Request for advancement,” the company wrote. “Futures is not relitigating issues previously decided by the court, nor is Futures questioning the reasonableness of fees sought by Brosnan, eg specific tasks performed to defend the proceeding and the time spent on each task.

“Rather, Futures is challenging the scope of fees Brosnan is seeking under the guise of advancement. Stated differently, because of Brosnan’s failure to provide a ‘general description of the work performed’, ie by block billing and by redacting necessary context, Futures cannot confirm that those entries are within the scope of advanceable expenses.”

Brosnan had argued the redactions were “all to protect attorney work product”, according to Futures.

On an expense billed at $7.50 by Brosnan’s legal team, which Futures pointed out was related to someone helping to access a data file, the company said he “cannot pass off his counsel’s training of its staff as an advanceable expense to be paid by Futures”.

Futures asked the court to deny Brosnan’s motion, which seeks all expenses to be advanced immediately.

“Futures has engaged in good faith negotiations with Brosnan in an effort to determine the scope of advanceable expenses in accordance with the court’s order,” the company claimed in the document.

“Brosnan has failed to address the issues raised by Futures relative to Brosnan’s request for advancement.”

Brosnan has yet to file a response to the legal filing. At the time of writing, neither Futures nor Brosnan responded to a request for comment from the Sunday Independent.

Denis Brosnan’s spokesman has previously said that as the matters are before the US and Irish courts, he would not make any further comments before the litigation concludes.

In earlier comments, Brosnan rejected the allegations against him and said he would “fully defend his reputation and pursue these matters to a conclusion”.​​​

In 2021, Cramer and Futures Group claimed in a lawsuit that Denis Brosnan falsified and destroyed corporate records, lied about shareholdings to avoid taxes and tried to inflate how much the company owed him. Brosnan denied the allegations and responded with various counterclaims.

In March, a court-ordered mediation failed to find a resolution after four hours of talks.

Before the business dispute and court row started, Cramer and Brosnan’s daughter Aimee has been married, before breaking up in 2020.​

It later emerged that Cramer had been “surreptitiously recording” conversations related to Futures with Brosnan and Aimee.​​​

