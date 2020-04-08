CircleCI makes it easier for companies to automate the building and testing processes for their code. It has thousands of corporate customers, including Facebook, Samsung, Ford and Spotify. Stock photo: Getty

A former Eircom technician who spoke out against an infamous Silicon Valley sex party has raised an additional $100m (€92m) for his 'continuous testing' firm, CircleCI.

Dubliner Paul Biggar is one of two co-founders of the California-based company, alongside Allen Rohner.

It brings to $215m the amount raised by the firm, $156m of which has been in the last eight months.

Mr Biggar moved to the US in 2010 after completing a PhD in computer science at Trinity College. Before that, he worked at Eircom, and alongside Irish tech founders Dylan Collins and Sean Blanchfield at the Dublin-based games software company Demonware. CircleCI makes it easier for companies to automate the building and testing processes for their code. It has thousands of corporate customers, including Facebook, Samsung, Ford and Spotify. The funding round was led by the US venture capital firms IVP and Sapphire Ventures. Mr Biggar wrote a widely discussed essay in 2018 outlining his experience at a notorious Silicon Valley sex party thrown by a venture capital firm in 2017. In it, he confirmed many of the details outlined by the US journalist Emily Chang in her 2018 book 'Brotopia'. They included a 'cuddle puddle', where venture capitalists dressed in bunny rabbit costumes encouraged attendees to lie down and stroke each other. Mr Biggar was one of just a handful of young entrepreneurs to be accepted into Y Combinator, the famous Silicon Valley startup incubator set up by Paul Graham. Patrick and John Collison are the most famous Irish entrepreneurs to be accepted into the Y Combinator. He now sits on the board of the company and is active in other firms, including his most recent startup, Dark. The giant funding round came as the Irish healthtech firm SilverCloud announced a $16m round to finance its US expansion. Founded by Ken Cahill, the Dublin-based firm has now raised over $30m. SilverCloud's mental health programs are used by more than 300 organisations around the world, including over 70pc of Britain's NHS mental health services. The funding round was led by a number of US venture capital firms, with participation also from existing Irish investor ACT Venture Capital. A recent surge in funding to Irish tech companies has seen venture capital levels rise to €820m in the last year, according to IVCA figures.