Ex-Eircom worker Biggar raises $100m for California firm

Software firm co-founded by Dubliner who hit out at Silicon Valley sex party attracts fresh funding from VC companies

CircleCI makes it easier for companies to automate the building and testing processes for their code. It has thousands of corporate customers, including Facebook, Samsung, Ford and Spotify.

Stock photo: Getty

Adrian Weckler

A former Eircom technician who spoke out against an infamous Silicon Valley sex party has raised an additional $100m (€92m) for his 'continuous testing' firm, CircleCI.

Dubliner Paul Biggar is one of two co-founders of the California-based company, alongside Allen Rohner.

It brings to $215m the amount raised by the firm, $156m of which has been in the last eight months.