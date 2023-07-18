Ex Davy shareholders sue Bank of Ireland a year after close of sale

Brian McKiernan is believed to have been the single biggest shareholder in Davy

Former shareholders of Davy Stockbrokers have launched a legal action against new owner Bank of Ireland, which bought the business last year in a deal valuing the scandal hit brokerage at €427m.

Around 30 then current and former Davy executives were the biggest shareholders in Davy at the time of its sale, through their Ailmount Investments vehicle.

Papers filed with the High Court on Monday show Ailmount Investments, represented by Dentons Solicitors has now launched a legal action against two Bank of Ireland units.

Davy was sold to Bank of Ireland for €440m plus €125m in cash to be generated from the sale of Davy’s funds business, allowing for cash on the balance sheet the bank said the deal was worth €427m.

The deal closed in 2022, with an initial release 75pc of the sale price.

The remainder is due to be paid in 2024, conditional on the performance of the business and “management of risks or legal issues which might arise”, according to a Bank of Ireland spokesperson commenting at the time of the sale. That is thought to be the crux of the current dispute.

The Business Post, which first reported the move, says Ailmount is suing for payments the former shareholder says it is owed.

The current directors of Ailmount are some of the best known figures associated with Davy, including former CEO Brian McKiernan, ex deputy chairman Kyran McLaughlin, Pat Cooney, e head of private clients at Davy and former head of equities David Smith.

Ailmount agreed to the sale of the business to Bank of Ireland in the wake of the Davy bond trading scandal at the firm, which saw it fined by the Central Bank for breaching conflict of interest rules on a major bond transaction and subsequently ditched by the Irish state as a so called primary dealer in Irish government bonds.

Brian McKiernan, who ran Davy Group from 2015 until the 2021, is understood to have had the biggest stake in the business, at 13pc and other senior figures.

He resigned his role at the firm, alongside several other senior figures, after the Central Bank fined Davy €4.13m - just one-eighth of 2020 profits - for breaching conflict of interest rules on a major bond transaction.

That related to a heavily discounted deal to sell €27m in Anglo Irish Bank bonds on behalf of Belfast businessman Patrick Kearney to a consortium of Davy executives. The Davy staff then sold the assets at a much higher price.

