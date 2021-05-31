Everyday healthcare cash-back plan an alternative to costly insurance

A new health cash-back plan to cover the cost of everyday out-patient expenses has been launched.

Vigo Health is set to be a good-value alternative for those who cannot afford full health insurance, and is expected to appeal to younger people, a leading independent broker said.

The new entrant says it aims to address a gap in the market to help cover the cost of ­everyday health services. Vigo Health is to focus on digital or virtual supports. This is expected to mostly appeal to those under the age of 35.

Its cash plans cost €480 per adult and €240 for a child, substantially cheaper than full health insurance cover.

Health cash plans have been available in the Irish market for some time now.

They are not health insurance plans as they don’t cover the cost of in-patient or day-case hospital treatment.

Instead, they are designed to cover the cost of everyday out-patient expenses such as GP, consultants fees, physiotherapy, dental, optical and other routine expenses.

It is estimated that approximately 100,000 customers hold cash-plan cover, said health insurance broker Dermot Goode of TotalHealthCover.ie.

The main provider of cash plans is HSF Health Plan (HSF), which offers about 15 different plans to suit all family types and budgets, he said.

Mr Goode said all health insurers offer limited cash back on day-to-day medical expenses, but the new player is set to “offer an excellent range of benefits”.

The plan gives up to €200 back for GP visits and prescriptions, €500 for specialist consultations, €40 each on up to seven visits to a dentist, and full cover for 10 physiotherapy or physical therapy visits.

There is no excess to pay first, with no waiting periods to serve on most benefits.

There are also a range of alternative treatments that can also be included in the claim. The maximum benefit that

can be claimed in a year is €4,000.



The firm was founded and is headed up by two former Irish Life Health executives, Ruth Bailey and Stephen Loughman. Irish Life is an investor in Vigo and underwrites its cash benefits.



Vigo will also offer full cover for MRI and CT scans, full cover for the first two visits to a minor injury clinic, and up to €300 a year for blood tests and X-rays and up to €500 a year for consultant visits.