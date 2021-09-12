Everseen’s court date with retail giant Walmart is set for next year

Cork-based technology company Everseen’s lawsuit against US retail giant Walmart over claims it stole technology to build a competing product is set to go before a jury trial in the US next year.

Chief US district judge Susan O. Hickey has published an initial scheduling order outlining dates for various stages of the case. This included a date for a jury trial in Texarkana, Arkansas, commencing the week beginning August 15, 2022.

Everseen develops technology using artificial intelligence to improve efficiencies at self-service checkouts, such as spotting irregularities like items not scanning and reducing thefts. Walmart had been considered a high profile customer for Everseen, with the Wall Street Journal reporting in 2020 that the retail tech company’s cameras were in over 2,000 of its stores.

As first reported by the Sunday Independent earlier this year, Everseen filed a lawsuit in Arkansas — where Walmart’s headquarters is based. It alleged Walmart used confidential and proprietary information about its technology shared during contract review talks to eventually build its own product, which operates similarly to Everseen’s.

Everseen said in the complaint that its algorithms and code are “not publicly known”, but it shared with Walmart details of its technology and how it works as part of talks between the two sides. The claim added that any misappropriation of Everseen’s technology would have a “devastating impact” on the company.

In the claim, Everseen further alleged that it “faces competition in the form of its own technology, misappropriated and re-branded by the world’s largest retailer, Walmart”. It also claimed to have installed its technology at Walmart stores between 2015 and 2020.

“Walmart was able to develop and implement the Walmart Derivative Technology at a pace that can only be explained by unlawful misappropriation and misuse of Everseen’s information and trade secrets,” Everseen claimed in the court filing.

Everseen further alleged that Walmart had started to offer the technology to other retailers, meaning the US retail giant “has begun competing with Everseen for business using technology it developed by misappropriating and misusing Everseen’s trade secrets and confidential information”.

Walmart is the one of the world’s biggest companies by revenue and number employed, with around 2.3 million workers. In a statement to the Sunday Independent in February, it said: “We take the intellectual property rights of others seriously. We will respond in court as appropriate.”

Following the lawsuit’s filing, a US court granted Everseen permission to file supporting documents under seal.

In July, the Irish Independent reported Walmart would seek to have the lawsuit by Everseen dismissed.

Walmart sought and secured permission from the Arkansas court to file a redacted response to Everseen’s complaint because the Irish company’s complaint had also been redacted.

A lawyer for Walmart said in the filing: “Everseen contends that filing the complaint under seal was necessary, in part, because the complaint identifies Everseen’s trade secrets and confidential information.

“Walmart disagrees that the complaint does anything of the sort and will be moving to dismiss… for failure to state a claim,” the lawyer added. “Nonetheless, out of an abundance of caution, Walmart requests leave to file its unredacted motion to dismiss and supporting brief under seal.”

According to the Irish Independent, Walmart insisted in a court filing regarding the case that Everseen was making a “speculative leap” regarding its conclusion that the retailer had misappropriated its technology.

“Though Everseen’s complaint spans 59 pages, it boils down to the speculative assertion that, ‘on information and belief ’ Walmart must have done something wrong because it chose to stop using Everseen’s poorly performing service and instead use Walmart’s own independently developed system,” Walmart said in the filing.

The newspaper reported Walmart wants Everseen to refile the complaint, describing the trade secrets, confidential information and copyrighted material “at issue”, along with “factual support for any alleged misconduct by Walmart”. Walmart said without identifying the trade secrets provided or how it misused the information, Everseen “does not plausibly state a claim of misappropriation under either federal or state law”.

Late last month, Everseen’s lawyers told the court that Walmart is clinging to “futile” efforts to have the case dismissed.

Founded in 2007, Everseen is headed by Alan O’Herlihy. It reported a turnover for 2019 of €10.3m with losses of €8m.

Walmart said it is not providing additional comment as the matter is in litigation. Everseen did not respond to a request for comment.