Everseen’s court date with retail giant Walmart is set for next year

Once close business partners, Everseen and Walmart are caught in a dispute over claims of stolen technology

Walmart denies it stole technology developed by Cork-based Everseen. Picture by Patrick T. Fallon Expand

Sean Pollock Email

Cork-based technology company Everseen’s lawsuit against US retail giant Walmart over claims it stole technology to build a competing product is set to go before a jury trial in the US next year.

Chief US district judge Susan O. Hickey has published an initial scheduling order outlining dates for various stages of the case. This included a date for a jury trial in Texarkana, Arkansas, commencing the week beginning August 15, 2022.

Everseen develops technology using artificial intelligence to improve efficiencies at self-service checkouts, such as spotting irregularities like items not scanning and reducing thefts. Walmart had been considered a high profile customer for Everseen, with the Wall Street Journal reporting in 2020 that the retail tech company’s cameras were in over 2,000 of its stores.

