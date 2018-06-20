An events company intends to invest more than €500,000 with local suppliers as it brings its popular entertainment concept to Ireland.

An events company intends to invest more than €500,000 with local suppliers as it brings its popular entertainment concept to Ireland.

Events firm to invest €500k into transforming Dublin's Airfield Estate for 'Dream Circus' winter

London-based Eventist Group looks set to create around 150 seasonal jobs as it brings 'Best Parties Ever' to Dublin this winter.

Dundrum's Airfield Estate will host the party project as the 1,200-capacity space will be transformed in the theme of a 'Dream Circus'. Over 24,000, including friend groups, corporate bookings and exclusive-use hires, are expected to attend over the 24 nights.

While other venues may cater towards a familiar winter themes at Christmas, Eventist believe they are bringing something unique. Aerial acrobats, stilt walkers, ballerinas, LED dancers, casino tables and dodgem cars will take centre stage - and there won't be a Santa in sight.

Group Sales Director at Eventist Group Jon Noonan said that the arrival of ‘Best Parties Ever’ to the Irish entertainment landscape has been much-anticipated. "Our approach, as with every location we enter, will see us investing heavily in the local area by contracting everything from food production, security handling to local suppliers whilst also creating 150 seasonal jobs for the hospitality industry’s chefs, waiting staff and more.

"Our ‘Dream Circus’ theme is of the most extravagant and spectacular themes in our portfolio and we’re confident Ireland will provide the high calibre of talent and local produce needed to bring the parties to life." The seasonal jobs will be available for chefs, waiting staff, bar managers, event managers and back-of-house staff.

Eventist said that this year's project marks the first activity in a long-term approach for Ireland.

Online Editors