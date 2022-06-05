EV charging firm rolls out new plan with Q-Park

Will there be one million EVs on Irish streets by 2030?

UK electric vehicle infrastructure firm EB Charging has announced an agreement with parking operator Q-Park that will see it install 100 chargers in the first phase of an Irish expansion.

The move by the firm, which is now listed on the Nasdaq, to establish charging points at up to 16 Q-Park sites in Ireland is part of a wider deal between the two firms to deploy nearly 600 charging points across 80 sites in the UK and Ireland.

“What has made Ireland really interesting for us is the target for the country to have a million EVs by 2030,” said Alex Calnan, founder of EB Charging.

“That’s not a small feat, given it is only 10pc of the way there at the moment. People talk about a chicken and egg situation. What comes first, chargers or cars? But it has to be chargers to give people the confidence. So the Irish market is really interesting, as it’s a long way short on chargers.”

In April, EB Charging, which began as a startup seven years ago, was acquired by Nasdaq-listed Blink Charging, a Miami-headquartered firm that has over 30,000 charging ports across 18 countries.

That deal has given EB the financial clout to roll out its expansion plans in Ireland and elsewhere, said Calnan.

“We knew we needed a bigger balance sheet and more global reach to support us in bringing in large international customers like Q-Park,” he said.