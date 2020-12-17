Eurozone to keep on spending in Covid battle

Eurozone countries have agreed to keep spending their way out of the Covid-19 crisis next year.

At a virtual meeting yesterday, the group of 19 euro area finance ministers also agreed that Brexit would be “a continuing risk”, whether or not a trade deal is agreed.

“The euro area will run a supportive budgetary policy throughout 2021 to see and to support our citizens through this very difficult period,” said Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, who chairs the Eurogroup.

He said emergency spending on Covid-19 should not be cut back until a vaccine is fully rolled out.

“We are not at that point now, and we will not be at that point until we have a greater level of confidence about our health, about our progress in beating this disease, and about the availability of vaccines,” Mr Donohoe said via video link from Dublin.

The European Central Bank predicts that gross domestic product (GDP) in the 19 eurozone countries will fall by 7.3pc this year and that it will rebound by 3.9pc next year.

As a result of Covid-19 stimulus spending, the European Commission says gross debt in the eurozone will surpass 100pc of GDP, a level not seen even during the financial crisis.

Europe is back in lockdown.

The outcome of EU-UK trade talks could also weigh on growth and debt, with Mr Donohoe saying Brexit was “a continued risk”, whether a deal is done or not.

“We hope that a successful agreement is possible, but of course we want the right agreement, and an agreement that is durable and continues to recognise the needs of the European Union and the need to protect the integrity and the development of the single market,” Mr Donohoe said.

His comments follow a slightly more upbeat assessment from European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, who said yesterday morning that there is a “narrow path” to a deal.

Ministers also briefly discussed a new Commission plan to make it easier for banks to sell on bad loans, including to hedge funds and foreign investors. The plan invites governments to consider setting up Nama-like institutions to take bad loans off banks’ balance sheets.

The EU predicts non-performing loans – those in arrears of 90 days or more – could double once banks phase out payment breaks and loan guarantees.

