Eurozone inflation slows to 5.3pc but prices for services tick up

ECB president Christine Lagarde said last week that services inflation is the "hard nut to crack" Photo: Bloomberg

Annual eurozone inflation slowed slightly to 5.3pc in July, but the price of services is on an upward trend.

Eurostat data shows energy prices fell by 6.1pc compared with last July, but core inflation – stripping out energy and food costs – has overtaken the headline rate at 5.5pc, year on year, in July, with services inflation rising to 5.6pc.

The eurozone data came too late for last week’s European Central Bank (ECB) meeting, which resulted in another quarter-point rate hike, the ninth hike since last July.

ECB president Christine Lagarde said services inflation was “the hard nut to crack” as it tends not to respond to rate hikes, with wage demands increasingly contributing to higher costs.

She said everything is on the table for the bank’s September meeting, except for a rate cut.

ING’s senior eurozone economist Bert Colijn said he expects “a much lower reading in inflation by the end of the year”.

"Still, the ECB September meeting will come too early for that, which means that the concern around services inflation will remain key to the bank's next move.”

Irish inflation was below the eurozone average in July, at 4.6pc year-on-year, the second month it has come in below the 5pc mark.

But inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index has been well above the EU measure in recent months – it was 6.1pc in June – mainly due to mortgage interest repayments, which are not included in the EU figures.

Inflation slowed in July in almost all 20 eurozone countries, except for Greece, Spain and Luxembourg.

Slovakia is now the only eurozone country to have double-digit inflation.

Eurostat data also shows the eurozone and EU economies barely grew in the second quarter, compared with the first.

Eurozone gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.3pc compared to the previous quarter – the figure for the EU was zero. It rose 0.6pc compared with the same period in 2022 – the future for the EU was +0.5pc.

Irish GDP grew 3.3pc in the three months to June, compared with the previous quarter – the strongest in the bloc.

The Swedish, Latvian, Austrian and Italian economies shrank, quarter on quarter.

Ireland’s GDP growth was also strongest in the bloc when compared with the same quarter of last year, at 2.8pc.