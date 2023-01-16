European planes won’t be back in Russian airspace until Russia loses war, top EU official says

A top EU official has said that any reopening of Russian airspace to European aircraft can only occur if Russia loses the war in Ukraine “to start with.”

In February, Russia hit back at EU sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine, banning EU carriers from Russian airspace.

Director-General of the European Commission’s Directorate for Mobility and Transport Henrik Hololei told the Airline Economics conference in Dublin that it is hard to predict any potential reopening.

"We are in a great unknown and how long sanctions against Russia are going to be applied, it’s very hard to say,” he said, pointing to a lack of clarity around “how this is going to evolve and how the aggressor is going to be treated in the future.”

Mr Hololei added that overflight fees that had to be paid by European air carriers using Russian airspace are “one thing that has to disappear” if it reopens.

"We have had the Siberian overflight payments, which are illegal according to the International Civil Aviation Organisation, but nevertheless have been applied,” he said.

"I couldn't image that any reopening of Russian airspace can be business as usual,” he concluded.

International Air Transport Association director general Willie Walsh also told the conference on Monday that banning short haul flights in Europe is “not the answer” to reducing the airline industry’s carbon emissions.

The former IAG and Aer Lingus boss said that the debate around the environmental impact of flying needs to “move away from the emotion.”

“I think this is where the debate around the environmental performance of our industry needs to be based on data, based on facts.”

He pointed to a recent report by air traffic management organisation Eurocontrol.

“They did a fantastic piece of research which shows if you stop every single flight in Europe less than 500km, you reduce the number of flights in Europe by 24pc but the CO2 from those flights only contributed 3.8pc of CO2 [emissions],” he said.

Last month, France officially banned short haul domestic flights between cities which can reached by train within 2.5 hours or less.

Mr Walsh called for a “more efficient air traffic control environment,” known as the Single European Sky, to be introduced in order to reduce carbon emissions instead.

This EU initiative looks to boost the efficiency of air traffic management and navigation services by reducing the “fragmentation of the airspace”.

Mr Walsh also pointed to a need for engagement between airlines and other players in the industry, such as aircraft lessors, in the push towards the introduction of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

“We can’t have a situation where everybody else in the value chain is saying ‘well, it’s down to the airlines to pay more for the fuel’ because that’s going to be beyond the financial capability of the airlines,” he said.

Following a summer of disruption, Mr Walsh added that the overall performance of international airports in 2022 was “appalling.”

“The bandits out there, these guys really pissed me off,” he said. “We’ve seen terrible delays at airports.”